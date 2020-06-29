(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans say they are frustrated with Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to keep indoor restaurants closed.
Murphy announced earlier this month that indoor dining with social distancing restrictions would begin Thursday, July 2. On Friday, he announced the restrictions would include a 25 percent capacity limit.
But the governor reversed his decision Monday, saying restaurants no longer will be able to open Thursday even with restrictions. He cited an increase in COVID-19 cases in other states, as well overcrowding and few face coverings in some establishments across New Jersey as reasons he reversed course.
“The scenes we see in our newspapers and on social media cannot continue,” Murphy said. “I recognize that there are many more establishments whose owners, managers, and customers have been responsible, who have lived up not just to the guidance we’ve released, but to the spirit of community in helping to protect patrons and residents. The carelessness of one establishment can completely undo the good work of many others.”
Murphy did not give a definite date as to when he would reconsider reopening restaurants for indoor dining.
The decision does not affect Atlantic City casinos, which will reopen Thursday as planned at 25 percent capacity.
Assembly Republican Leader Jon Bramnick said on social media he was disappointed that Murphy made the decision without consulting the Legislature.
“This should not be decided by one person,” Bramnick said. “No transparency, no discussion and no debate. Unacceptable.”
Restaurants are already struggling and Murphy’s decision could hurt them even more, Sen. Kip Bateman, R-Somerset, said.
“Why can one stroll in an indoor big box store for an indefinite amount of time, yet they cannot dine at a local restaurant on Main Street?” Bateman said. “Restaurants that are able to open for outdoor dining are only taking in a small fraction of their regular revenue.”
Murphy said previously he would halt any reopenings if he noticed an increase in the spread of COVID-19. The virus transmission rate was 0.70 when the governor announced the state would move into stage 2 of its reopening plan. The transmission rate is 0.86, Murphy said Monday.
“We are losing ground that we had made up in terms of our ranking among states in the numbers of new case,” Murphy said.
Outdoor graduations, with social distancing restrictions, will be allowed as planned on July 6, Murphy said.