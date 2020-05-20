(The Center Square) – Fifteen Republican state senators say they are concerned about “the slow pace of reopening” the state and are calling on New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to take steps to resume most regular activities, focusing on students returning to school in the fall.
The senators criticized Murphy for delaying a decision on schools and called for him to “not wait until the last minute” to decide on the upcoming school year in a letter sent to the governor on Wednesday.
“While we are proud of the flexibility and skill demonstrated by the student’s teachers and parents, we must acknowledge that more preparation before the crisis could have resulted in a smoother transition,” the senators said. “In late February, for example, we were the first to call for your administration to acknowledge the possibility that schools might close due to the coronavirus and to begin planning for this outcome.”
Murphy closed the schools in March and has said in news conferences that plans are underway to decide what will happen in the 2020-21 school year.
Meanwhile, the New Jersey School Board Association issued a report called “Searching for the New Normal” addressing the reopening of schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
The report calls for accurate financial data, a transition plan if schools are closed again and options for local school districts that can be individualized for the community.
“The report draws on the viewpoints of New Jersey’s local school officials, research by experts in education, medicine and public health, and the experience of other nations in reopening schools,” said Dr. Lawrence Feinsod, NJSBA executive director. “It is designed to help school districts further define challenges in these areas and develop strategies to meet them.”
The senators also said they are especially concerned about the “lack of direction” about child care and schools in a letter sent to Murphy on Wednesday. Child care facilities are open on an emergency basis to take care of children deemed “essential workers” per an executive order from the governor.
“We have been advised by early childhood education advocates and the New Jersey Child Care Association, which represents facilities that care for hundreds of thousands of New Jersey children, that they have detailed operational plans that would allow them to serve many more children safely,” the senators say in the letter. “Given that assurance you should lift restrictions to allow the children of any parent who must return to work to attend their day care or child care center as needed.”
Murphy was once again urged to allow high school graduations to take place outside.
“Given all of the other venues from beaches to grocery stores that can be visited today with much less preparation, it’s hard to believe we cannot trust our high schools to stage well planned events that would offer New Jersey’s young adults the recognition they deserve with minimal risks,” the senators said.