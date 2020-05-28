(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is being asked for more clarity on the state’s reopening plan.
The Senate Republican caucus said others states have created benchmarks while Murphy’s plan remains unclear.
“We urge you to offer clarity about the milestones that must be reached for small shops you have deemed 'non-essential' to reopen their doors to customers, for restaurants to serve diners, and for congregations to meet again in houses of worship,” the senators said in a letter sent to Murphy on Wednesday. “Many of those places are ready today to operate safely through the same precautionary measures that we trust to protect us when we visit a supermarket or other “essential retail” business.”
Many of the small businesses may not survive and have received little support, the senators said in their letter.
Murphy has said during his daily news conferences that he plans to issue more guidance soon.