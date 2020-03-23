(The Center Square) – New Jersey Superior Court Judge Linda Mallozzi will not receive a second term on the bench, according to a recently published report. Mallozzi’s current seven-year term expires in May.
According to the New Jersey Globe, Mallozzi recently announced she was not being renominated for a second term. Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy has not publicly stated why he made the decision, nor has a successor been named.
“I find it to be an injustice,” Mallozzi told the New Jersey Globe. “I believe I have been treated unfairly. I feel I should have been renominated. I am astonished, stunned and heartbroken.”
Attempts to reach Mallozzi for comment for this article were unsuccessful.
Mallozzi, 63, was nominated to a seat on the state Superior Court in 2013 by then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie. She was one of multiple nominations Christie placed on file on Jan. 28 of that year. Lawmakers were swift in consummating many of Christie’s appointments.
In a Feb. 7 interview with NJTV News from that year, state Sen. Nicholas Scutari, D-Linden, explained why the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chairs, moved expeditiously to uphold Christie’s nominations.
“At some point in time, we started to say ‘These are things we can agree upon,’” Scutari said of the appointment of Mallozzi and a number of Christie’s other nominees in the 2013 interview. “There’s some things we can’t agree upon. But let’s move forward with the people and the nominees that we can agree upon.”
Scutari in the 2013 interview also shared why he and other legislators wanted to ensure seats on the Superior Court were being filled by appointees such as Mallozzi.
“These courts are going to get needed bodies, needed top-rated judicial candidates,” Scutari said.
Given Mallozzi’s age, she is eligible to serve one additional term on the Superior Court before reaching mandated retirement in 2027.
According to the New Jersey Courts’ Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, no complaints have been filed against Mallozzi throughout her tenure on the Superior Court.
Mallozzi currently serves on the family division within New Jersey’s Superior Court at the Union County Courthouse.
She is one of seven judges within the division. The others include Presiding Judge Lisa Chrystal, Thomas Isenhour, Theresa Mullen, Thomas Walsh, James Wilson and Richard Wischusen.
Mallozzi has been practicing law for nearly four decades, having been admitted to the bar in 1982. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in 1979 and obtained her juris doctorate from Seton Hall University in 1982.
Throughout her career, Mallozzi has practiced in such areas as family law, personal injury and real estate.