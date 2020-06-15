Bramnick resolution says Murphy violated his own executive order
A resolution introduced in the Assembly by Republican leader Jon Bramnick expresses concerns over Gov. Phil Murphy’s participation in protests while the state was under an executive order limiting public gatherings.
“No one is above the law, especially the person who enacts the law,” Bramnick said.
The resolution calls Murphy’s participation in the protest “deeply concerning” but does not ask for a revocation of the executive order.
Outdoor dining begins but indoor dining still prohibited
New Jersey moved into Phase 2 of Gov. Phil Murphy’s reopening plan but indoor dining is still prohibited.
A judge blocked a plan by the city of Asbury Park to allow indoor dining last week.
Murphy said indoor environments where it is difficult to wear masks are challenging and outdoor environments are safer than ones indoors. That includes offices, and he encouraged anyone who could work at home to continue to do so.
“Our goal – to not experience the spikes that other states are now seeing because they rushed to open too much too soon,” Murphy said at his Monday news conference.
Bill to establish infectious disease study commission passes Senate
A bill that establishes the “Local and County Health Department Infectious Disease Preparedness Study Commission” passed the Senate.
The commission will evaluate the roles of local health departments in responding to emergencies like the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Robert Singer.
“Evaluating what our health departments did right and understanding where there is room for improvement will help us better respond to future crises, especially if a second wave were to strike,” Singer said in a statement. “The completion of a comprehensive assessment of our response to COVID-19 will help save lives.”
Bill allows water departments to waive interest on delinquent payments during emergency
A bill that allows local water and sewer utilities to waive interest incurred on delinquent during an emergency like the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Many are struggling to make ends meet, and may fall behind on their bills. In these difficult times, municipal and utility authorities should have the option to choose to forgive these discrepancies," said Joseph Egan, D-Middlesex, Somerset, and Nancy Pinkin, D-Middlesex, who co-sponsored the bill in the Assembly. “It’s a reasonable and compassionate thing to do.”
The bill passed the Senate on Monday and is on its way to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature.