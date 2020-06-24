Amusements and water parks cleared to open July 2
Amusement and water parks are reopening on July 2 with restrictions, including rides on the boardwalk, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.
The rides are limited to 50 percent capacity and social distancing must be maintained when waiting in line, he said. More guidance will be released at a later date.
Playgrounds will also be allowed to open on that date.
Murphy announced the reopenings as COVID-19 cases continue to decline overall. An increase is being seen in young people ages 18-29.
“You are not invincible,” Murphy said. “Do the right thing. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Don’t be a knucklehead.”
Bill would create task force to study racial and health disparities
The Assembly Health Committee approved a bill that would establish the Coronavirus Disease Pandemic Task Force on Racial and Health Disparities in the New Jersey Department of Health. The task force would look at racial disparities and their consequences.
“This public health crisis has exacerbated deep inequities across New Jersey, particularly racial health disparities,” said Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez, D-Bergen/Hudson who co-sponsored the bill with Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, D-Bergen/Passaic. “Communities of color have shouldered a large burden in this pandemic, and will undoubtedly need unique assistance to recover.”
The committee also passed a bill that would require laboratories to report demographic data. The bills go to the full Assembly for a vote.
Senate committee passes bill aiming to regulate private student loan companies
The Senate Higher Education Committee approved a bill that would require private student loan companies to register when doing business in New Jersey.
The bill also would allow discharges due to disability and require lenders to provide all loan documents to co-signers.
“Regulation and oversight of private student loan lenders is long overdue,” said Sen. Sandra B. Cunningham, D-Hudson, who sponsored the bill. “Many people who are struggling financially may be enticed by the low interest rates offered by private lenders, not realizing they do not offer the same protections as federal loans.”
Bill would establish higher education advisory commission
A bill establishing the New Jersey Higher Education Advisory Commission received approval from the Senate Higher Education Committee on Tuesday.
Three college students would be on the 14-member commission, which would provide annual reports and advice to the state’s higher education secretary.
“The commission will allow college students to share valuable insight into the challenges and concerns they face in the rapidly changing world,” said Sen. Tom Kean, the bill’s sponsor.
– The Center Square