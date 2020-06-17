Proposed wind port could bring 1,500 jobs to New Jersey
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says a proposed New Jersey Wind Port southwest of Salem could create 1,500 jobs and help the state reach its clean energy goals. That number does not include a number of construction jobs needed when building begins in 2021.
The state’s Economic Development Authority is in charge of securing the funding for the development, which is expected to cost between $300 million and $400 million.
“The New Jersey Wind Port will tap into one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, creating high-quality jobs for New Jersey residents and bringing millions of dollars into our communities with a particularly strong impact on communities in South Jersey,” said Tim Sullivan, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
The wind port would be the first of its kind in the U.S., Murphy said.
New Jersey Senate to hold hearings on police reform
The New Jersey Senate is planning a series of hearing on police reform, according to Senate Law and Public Safety Committee Chair Linda Greenstein. The dates for the hearings have not been decided.
The hearings will focus on use of force policies, police training and police licensure, she said.
“Our streets reflect the outrage shared throughout the nation over the senseless and horrific murder of George Floyd,” Greenstein said. “As peaceful protests continue to take place across New Jersey, calling for an end of the racial injustices plaguing our nation and for police reform, it is our duty as elected officials to address these concerns here at home.”
Bipartisan bill would restrict state sexual harassment and assault settlements
The New Jersey Senate passed a bill that will restrict state agencies from requiring nondisclosure agreements with anyone who claims they were victimized by a state official or legislator.
The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Bergen, and Sen. James Beach, D-Burlington, also prohibits the use of campaign funds to make settlement payments.
"We cannot allow campaign donations to be used to pay off survivors of sexual assault," Beach said. “And we certainly cannot allow government agencies and public officials to then use NDAs to silence women and prevent them from sharing their stories.”
Bill aims to cap restaurant delivery fees
The Assembly Labor Committee recommended approval of a bill that caps fees on restaurant delivery services during public emergencies that last longer than seven days.
Delivery services will be capped at 20 percent of the order, and restaurant workers and contractors will be capped at 10 percent, according to the bill sponsored by Republican Assemblywomen Serena DiMaso and Aura Dunn.
“It’s a margin killer for many of our Main Street businesses,” DiMaso said. “They’re keeping 32 percent of the order payment in a restaurant business where margins are maybe 15 or 20 percent.”
The bill will go before the full Assembly for consideration.
– The Center Square