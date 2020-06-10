Senate Republican caucus opposes bill to borrow money for COVID-19 related shortfall
The 15-member Senate Republican caucus said Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to borrow billions from the federal government to cover COVID-19 related budget shortfalls is “premature, excessive, and unconstitutional.”
The caucus members said in a letter to Murphy that reopening the state could offset some of the loss as could state income taxes, which have a July 15 deadline. The assembly approved a giving Murphy the authority to borrow the funds.
“We are extremely concerned that the measure is being advanced prior to any reasonable effort to implement fiscal restraints of the magnitude required by the situation,” they said.
Murphy says contract tracing will expand
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said about 1,600 contract tracers will be hired in June and the state is prepared to have as many as 4,000 if needed.
Contract tracers will contact anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, the governor said.
“Contact tracers will be trained to only ask for the names and phone numbers of those they need to be in touch with,” Murphy said. “They will never ask for Social Security, financial, or other personally identifying information, including immigration status or criminal background history.”
A public awareness campaign is underway to encourage residents contacted to answer or return phone calls.
Grewal joins other states in lawsuit against drugmakers
Twenty-six drug companies are accused of inflating prices on topical generic drugs in lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of New Jersey and 46 other states and several U.S. territories.
More than half of the 26 companies named in the suit are based in New Jersey, and five of the 10 drug company executives named reside in the state.
“The price of many prescription drugs is too high. And our investigations have shown that the high prices for many generic drugs stem from illegal collusion among drug companies and executives,” said Attorney General Grewal. “I’m troubled to see New Jersey companies play such a big role in this outrageous conduct.”
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut.
Assembly Education committee approves bill urging federal funding for online learning
The Assembly Education Committee approved a bill urging the federal government to provide funding for online learning.
“Recent updates from the State Department of Education put the number of students in New Jersey still lacking access to an internet connection or device needed for online learning at about 89,000,” said the bill sponsors, Assembly Democrats Mila Jasey, D-Essex, Morris, Pamela Lampitt, D-Burlington, Camden, and Robert Karabinchak, D-Middlesex. “If this is not remedied, September will see seven percent of our public-school students starting the year without the tools the vast majority of their peers have enjoyed since March.”
Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet said earlier this week a decision on whether fall classes will be held in person or online is not expected until late June or early July.
– The Center Square