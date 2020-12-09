Bill would preserve earned income credit
New Jersey Assemblymen Brian Bergen, Hal Wirths and John Catalano are introducing a bill to preserve the earned income credit for families affected by the pandemic.
Unemployment income is not counted toward earned income for families who qualify for the credit. About 600,000 New Jersey residents were approved for the credit in 2017, but the state is experiencing a high number of layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the Assemblymen.
“The earned income tax credit is the single most effective policy for lifting people out of poverty,” according to Bergen, R-Morris. “That could be diminished because instead of receiving paychecks workers are receiving unemployment checks.”
The bill has not been assigned to a committee.
Bipartisan bill aims to address issues with the New Jersey Transit Corporation
The Senate Transportation Commission passed a bill that would establish the Office of Customer Advocate to address reported issues and provide feedback to New Jersey Transit Corporation’s Board of Directors.
“New Jersey Transit receives more than a billion dollars per year in taxpayer money, and this legislation continues the evolution required to make NJT better, safer, more reliable, and more affordable,” said Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean, who co-sponsored the legislation with Senate Democratic Leader Loretta Weinberg. ”NJT has an extensive record of inefficiency and incompetency, ranging from the inability to run the buses and trains on time, to questionable hiring and management practices, staffing and scheduling problems, and lengthy delays implementing mandated safety control systems on trains."
Committee backs bill for Alzheimer’s, dementia commission
The Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee greenlighted a bill that would establish an 11-member Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Long-Term Planning Commission.
About 190,000 New Jersey residents have Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to increase to 210,000 in the next five years.
“Other commissions have studied this issue in the past, but the anticipated growing need for Alzheimer’s care warrants a permanent commission to annually assess our progress,” said the bill’s sponsors, Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen; Nicholas Chiaravalloti, D-Hudson and Daniel Benson, D-Mercer, Middlesex.
An identical bill is currently in the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee.
Senator wants to move written portion of driver’s license test to online
Republican Sen. Kristin Corrado is proposing legislation that would allow drivers to take the written portion of their test online.
“Immediately, this would help allay backlogs at testing centers and reduce person-to-person contact during the pandemic,” Corrado said in a statement. “It is a safer, more efficient alternative to the traditional test process, and it can be done without compromising the safety of our roadways or new drivers.”
The test would be administered through a secure website and applies to other examinations, including learning permits. The bill would only be effective during the public health emergency.
The bill is currently in the Senate Transportation Committee.
– The Center Square