Senate, House committees pass bill extending unemployment benefits
The Assembly Labor and the Senate Budget and Appropriation Committees passed a bill that would add eight weeks of unemployment benefits to New Jersey residents who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If approved by the House and Senate and signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, residents will be able to collect benefits through the week of Feb. 27, 2021.
“The people of New Jersey need help now,” said Assemblyman Joseph Egan, D-Middlesex who co-sponsored the bill with John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Joann Downey, D-Monmouth. “COVID-19 continues to strain our workforce. The public health crisis will continue for foreseeable future and these additional benefits will help families put food on the table and keep a roof above their heads.”
Murphy signs bill requiring health care systems to maintain PPE supply
A bill requiring long-term care facilities and hospitals to maintain a 30 to 60-day supply of personal protective equipment was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Healthcare systems with fewer than eight entities can share, and the amount is determined by the system’s size. The bill requires New Jersey hospitals to have a 90-day supply at all times.
Facilities that don’t comply with law could be fined by the New Jersey Department of Health.
The bill is sponsored by Assembly Democrats Nancy Pinkin, D-Middlesex; Robert Karabinchak, D-Middlesex; Daniel Benson, D-Mercer, Middlesex; and Valerie Vainieri Huttle D-Bergen.
Bipartisan bill will allow barbers to take their services on the road
The Senate Commerce Committee passed a bill that would allow barbers and hair stylists to work from mobile locations, much like food trucks do now.
“There will always be a demand for brick-and-mortar facilities, but mobile units will have their place bringing personal care to clients with busy schedules who appreciate the accessibility,” said Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May/Cumberland/Atlantic, who co-sponsored the bill with Senate President Steve Sweeney.
The mobile facility must be at least 75 feet and include a restroom, according to the bill.
Barbers and hair salons were forced to shut down during the early months of the pandemic.