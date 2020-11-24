$87.4 million library allocation approved
Thirty-eight New Jersey libraries will split more than $87.4 million for construction projects.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation approving the allocation, which is part of the $125 million Library Construction Bond approved in 2017.
“Sadly, library funding has remained flat in recent years, leaving many with little resources to make improvements,” said Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, D-Camden, Burlington, one of the sponsors of the bill, in a statement. “These grants will go a long way in helping local libraries reach more people in their communities.”
Another round of funding will be released in early 2021.
Murphy signs bill requiring law enforcement to keep bodycams on while working
Law enforcement officers are now required to keep their body cameras activated while working, according to a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday.
The governor also signed a bill creating a 14-member interagency working group that will assess and make recommendations about bodycams and other technology.
“The statewide implementation of body worn cameras represents an important step in strengthening the bonds of trust between police departments and communities while fostering greater transparency and accountability,” said Col. Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.
The members of the working group have not been named.
Lawmaker says agriculture program needs more funding
Assemblyman Ron Dancer says New Jersey’s Farm Fresh program needs more funding.
The Ocean Republican is asking for $200,000 from the Unclaimed Property Trust Fund, an increase of $100,000 from the 2021 allocation.
“When the Jersey Fresh label was first established, it made sure local farmers were given the opportunity to promote their high-quality homegrown products,” Dancer said. “Now more than ever, we need to help our New Jersey farmers compete in what has become a global marketplace for produce.”
The money would go toward marketing and advertising programs.
New Jersey to receive $579,000 of Home Depot data breach settlement
Home Depot reached a $17.5 million settlement with 45 states and the District Columbia over a 2014 data breach.
New Jersey will receive more than $579,000 of the settlement, according to Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.
The retailer’s point-of-sale systems were breached and self-check-out kiosks were particularly vulnerable, according to the investigation.
“As self-checkout options proliferate and shoppers increasingly elect to pay using their phones or credit cards, retailers have a greater responsibility than ever to safeguard not only their online data systems, but their point-of-sale systems as well,” said Division of Consumer Affairs Acting Director Paul R. Rodríguez. “The terms of this settlement are designed to ensure that happens going forward.”
– The Center Square