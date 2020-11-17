Senate approves bill to extend unemployment benefits
The New Jersey Senate passed a bill that aims to allow more people to claim unemployment benefits.
The previous law stated claimants must have worked full-time for 20 weeks full-time during their base eligibility period and earned 40 times the weekly unemployment rate to have their benefits extended for another 20 weeks. The new legislation would allow claimants to receive extended unemployment benefits if they meet either requirement.
Some New Jersey residents were losing their unemployment benefits because of the requirement.
“This is an essential piece of legislation that we must pass to ensure the NJ extended benefits program eligibility is evaluated in the most generous way possible under federal law to ensure our residents may continue to pay their bills in the midst of the pandemic,” said Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, one of the bill’s sponsors.
The bill now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature.
Testa sponsoring bill to allow elective surgeries to continue
Republican Sen. Michael Testa wants to stop Gov. Phil Murphy from banning elective surgeries.
He is asking the Senate Health Committee to back his bill that would stop the governor from including them if Murphy enacts new COVID-19 restrictions
Murphy banned elective surgeries in March and allowed them to resume in May. Testa said there cannot be another ban.
“Many providers still haven’t caught up on the backlog that resulted from that unnecessary delay, and some patients continue to suffer in pain while their conditions deteriorate,” Testa said. “In many cases, the risk of delaying those procedures and surgeries is significantly greater to a patient than whatever risk might be posed by COVID-19.”
Bipartisan bill would ban release of addresses for judges, law enforcement
The Senate cleared a bill that would make it a crime to reveal the addresses of active or retired judges or law enforcement officials.
The bill is named “Daniel’s Law” in honor of the 20-year-old son of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas. Daniel Anderl was shot to death in July when he opened the door to a man posing as a delivery driver. Salas’ husband was also injured. The 72-year-old shooter was targeting judges.
The bill would make it a third-degree crime to “knowingly and purposefully” release the information in order to harm another person. If convicted, a person could be sentenced to three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. Revealing the information with “reckless disregard” would be a fourth-degree crime punishable by up to 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The bill has passed the Assembly and is awaiting Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature.
– The Center Square