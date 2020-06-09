Turner bill will classify chokeholds as use of deadly force
Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Hunterdon/Mercer, is proposing a bill that designates the use of chokeholds by police officers as deadly force.
“The death of George Floyd at the hands of the police is something we have seen far too many times before. Mr. Floyd was not a violent criminal and had not threatened the safety of the officers arresting him. He should be alive today,” Turner said. “This legislation will ensure that officers in New Jersey are not using these deadly restraints unless it is absolutely necessary to protect the safety of others.”
The bill does justify the use of chokeholds if the officer or someone else’s life is in danger, there is a threat of violent crime or in the case of a violent criminal who is escaping arrest.
Assembly committee approves paratransit bill
The Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee approved a bill that creates a council to study public transportation options for seniors and people with disabilities.
“For seniors and disabled residents, access to transportation means access to independence and opportunity,” said Assemblyman Daniel Benson, D-Mercer, Middlesex, who chairs the committee and sponsored the bill. “There is a wide variety of paratransit services available at the state, county and municipal levels, as well as through NJ TRANSIT, but there’s more we can do to ensure these programs are maximizing federal funding and coordinating resources to help all of our most vulnerable.”
The council will make recommendations to the Assembly.
Lawmakers ask ABC to waive reopening fees for restaurants
A $75 fee required by the state division of Alcoholic Beverage Control for restaurants wanting to serve liquor outside is unfair and should be waived, said Assemblymen John DiMaio and Kevin Rooney.
Gov. Phil Murphy said restaurants can open for outdoor seating on June 15 but restaurant must pay the permitting fee. Some municipalities have added additional fees, according to DiMaio and Rooney.
“Every dollar is crucial to stay afloat and now the state and some municipalities want to suck more from bars and restaurants,” Rooney said. “We want to see all these permit fees waived to give these establishments a fighting chance to survive in this new economy.”
Murphy says private, municipal pools can reopen June 22
Gov. Phil Murphy says municipal and private polls can reopen June 22, with procedures and protocols to be released soon.
The order allows pool as summer camps, which reopen July 6 to be used as well.
The recommendation is the latest from Murphy as he begins relaxing restrictions enacted in March to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The governor recently issued an executive order allowing child care facilities, youth day camps and youth organized sports to resume July 6.
The health department recommends everyone should wear a mask when they cannot stay six feet apart. Overnight camps are not allowed to reopen yet per the governor’s orders.
