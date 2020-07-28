Murphy says in-person school needs to be part of plan
Three days after announcing a remote learning option for New Jersey’s public school students, Gov. Phil Murphy said in-person school should also be included.
“Every education expert we’ve spoken to over the past few months has confirmed that in-person education is critical, and that remote learning is only an acceptable substitute when absolutely necessary,” Murphy said at his Monday news conference. “If done safely, I believe we must try to include at least an aspect of in-person education for our children this fall.”
Murphy added remote learning is a challenge for special needs children and those without access to computers or the internet. The governor announced a plan earlier this month to help bridge what he calls the “digital divide” using federal CARES Act funding.
More than $44 million doled out by NJEDA to help small businesses during pandemic
More than 10,000 small businesses have been helped by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority during the pandemic, the agency said in a news release.
The grants, low-costs loans and other forms of aid total more than $44 million.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic is first and foremost a public health crisis, it has also created major economic challenges that have hit minority- and women-owned businesses the hardest,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan.
The agency used $50 million of funding from the federal CARES Act in June to expand its Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program, which provides up to $10,000 in assistance to small businesses.
Assembly committee advances bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday
The Assembly Appropriations Committee voted in favor of a bill that would make Juneteenth an official paid state holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas were officially told that slavery ended. The state holiday would fall on the third Friday in June.
The bill now goes to the full Assembly for consideration.
Assembly Committee backs juvenile resentencing bill
The Assembly Appropriations Committee approved a bill that would allow some juvenile offenders tried as an adult, received a sentence of 30 years or more and served at least 20 years of that sentence to petition the courts to be resentenced.
“Knowing that people of color disproportionately make up the population of the U.S. prison system, we can say that mostly Black and Latino children are being excluded from real justice, real reform and the second chance to do what is right,” said Democratic Assemblywomen Britnee Timberlake, Annette Quijano, and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson. “This legislation is a beginning to give children who make mistakes a chance at correcting them and changing their future.”
The bill now goes to the full Assembly for consideration.
