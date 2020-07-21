Republicans want investigation into coronavirus nursing home deaths
It’s time for Senate President Steve Sweeney to form a committee to look into the coronavirus-related deaths at New Jersey’s long-term care facilities, the Senate Republican Caucus said in a letter to Sweeney.
Sweeney and Senate Republican Leader Thomas Kean announced a bipartisan review committee in May, but no action has been taken, the caucus members said in their letter.
“As the weeks have dragged on into months, the situation in our long-term care facilities has not improved, nor has the need for our investigation diminished,” they said in their letter. “Today, a full 50 percent of New Jersey’s COVID-19 deaths can be attributed to LTCs, no less than when we first called for an investigation in early May. Nearly 7,000 residents of these facilities have died, and the number continues to climb every day.”
The group asked for Sweeney to bring it before the Senate for consideration.
Assembly committee passes bill eliminating mandatory sentencing for some crimes
The Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee passed a bill that would remove mandatory prison terms for some nonviolent property crimes and drug convictions.
“Mandatory minimums have contributed to the staggering racial disparities in New Jersey’s prison system, along with the overall rise in the number of incarcerated people,” said the bill’s co-sponsors, Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, Linda Carter, D-Middlesex/Somerset, Union and Shanique Speight, D-Essex, in a joint statement. “In 1982, 11 percent of incarcerated individuals in New Jersey had mandatory minimum terms; in 2015, it was 74%.”
The bill also includes a provision that would reduce second-degree robbery and burglary minimum sentences from 85 percent to 50 percent.
Bill addresses wait times for COVID-19 test results
The Assembly Judiciary Committee passed a bill that would require COVID-19 testing companies to tell patients when to expect results and to provide the results in the time promised.
“Turnaround for testing results has gone from two days to a week or more for too many residents,” said the bill’s sponsor, Roy Freiman, D- Somerset, Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon. “We began with the premise that testing people quickly will allow them to self-quarantine quickly to prevent transmission to more people. Longer delays for test results will make it much harder to slow the spread of this virus amongst us.”
The New Jersey Department of Health will also update the state’s COVID-19 information website with accurate testing information.
Grewal joins other AGs in two lawsuits against the Trump administration
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has joined other state attorneys general in lawsuits against the Trump administration.
Grewal and 23 other attorneys general filed a suit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to end discrimination against women, LGBTQ individuals, persons with limited English proficiency in health care settings.
“The burdens of this rule will fall most heavily on already-underserved populations, who will now find it even harder to obtain routine medical treatment as well as lifesaving interventions,” Grewal said in a statement. “With our challenge to this rule, we are standing up for our residents against the current Administration’s latest effort to dismantle the protections of the Affordable Care Act.”
Grewal also joined a lawsuit over states’ rights to administer their clean water laws during the construction of federal projects.
– The Center Square