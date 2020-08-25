Senate, Assembly committees pass bills to reimburse restaurants for 'false openings'
The New Jersey Assembly Appropriations Committee and the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee have approved bills that will reimburse restaurants, bars and caterers for expenses incurred for “false openings.”
Indoor dining establishments and bars were set to open the first week of July when Gov. Phil Murphy decided to keep them shuttered, citing a possible coronavirus risk.
The bills, which have bipartisan support, sets aside $30 million from federal coronavirus relief funds.
“These businesses are among the hardest hurt by the pandemic and they are at risk of permanently going out of business,” said Senate President Steve Sweeney, who co-sponsored the Senate version.
Senate to vote on new N.J. Supreme Court Justice on Thursday
New Jersey Supreme Court nominee Fabiana Pierre-Louis was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee by a vote of 11-0 and will go before the full Senate on Thursday. She will be the first Black woman to serve on the state's top court.
Pierre-Louis was nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy to replace retiring Judge Walter Timpone, who steps down in November.
“She has an outstanding legal mind and will make an outstanding addition to the Court by bringing the perspective of differing life experiences and a greater diversity of opinions,” said Sen. Nicholas Scutari, who chairs the Judiciary Committee. “She most certainly merits this appointment.”
New Jersey to receive $3 million of faulty air bag settlement
New Jersey will receive $3.06 million as part of an $85 million settlement between Honda and multiple states over faulty air bags, according to a news release from Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.
The lawsuit accused the automaker of not warning consumers about faulty air bags made by Takata Corporation and installed in Honda vehicles.
Honda recalled nearly $13 million vehicles with the faulty air bags, according to a statement from Grewal’s office.
Senate Committee backs bipartisan bill to expand solar energy in New Jersey
The Senate Environment and Energy Committee advanced a bill to boost solar energy development in the state.
The bill requires the Board of Public Utilities to develop rules and regulations for utility-scale solar facilities, according to information from the bill’s sponsors, Committee Chairman Bob Smith, D-Middlesex/Somerset, and Sen. Christopher Bateman, R-Hunterdon/Mercer/Middlesex/Somerset.
“Utility-scale solar energy is the most cost-effective way of producing solar energy in New Jersey, and the establishment of a proven program would help build trust with consumers fearing higher energy costs,” Smith said in a statement.
– The Center Square