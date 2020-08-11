Senate, Assembly committees to discuss establishing long-term care task force
The Senate’s Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens committee and the Assembly’s Aging and Senior Services Committee will discuss the state’s long-term care facilities in separate sessions on Thursday.
Among the bills on the agenda is one that would establish a Long-Term Care Task Force. The task force would include the Health Commissioner, Health and Human Services Commissioner and the New Jersey Long-term Care Ombudsman or a representative of their offices. Gov. Phil Murphy would appoint six members, as would the Assembly and Senate.
Both committees will also consider a bill that would give long-term care workers on the job since the pandemic began a lump-sum payment. The money, which would come from federal funds, would be given to workers who earn less than $25 an hour.
Assembly committee will consider 'Ballot Cure Act'
The Assembly State and Local Government Committee will consider the Ballot Cure Act, which would require the Secretary of State’s Office to post a “Voter’s Bill of Rights” and create a system to allow residents to track mail-in ballots.
Residents would be able to access website or call a toll-free number to inquire if their ballot was processed, according to the bill. The system would also display a tally of the total ballots, included those that were rejected.
The bill also would establish a system for handling disputes over the validity of individual mail-in ballots.
Gov. Phil Murphy has not indicated how the state will handle the Nov. 3 elections. The July primaries consisted of a hybrid system of mail-in and in-person voting.
Senators propose using $50 million of CARES Act funding to fix unemployment woes
The state would use $50 million to fix problems at the Department of Labor and Workforce Development under a plan proposed by Democratic Sens. Troy Singleton and Nicholas Scutari.
“Over one million New Jerseyans were out of work at some point during this pandemic. Even worse, some still have not seen one dollar of their unemployment benefits,” Singleton said. “While no one could have predicted the consequences of this pandemic, the current unemployment system is woefully outdated, and the New Jersey Department of Labor staff was simply not plentiful enough to address the full scale of this crisis due to years of reductions in manpower
The Senate Labor Committee passed the bill Monday.
Motor Vehicle Commission bill headed to full Senate
A bill aimed at reducing long lines at the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission sites passed the Senate Transportation Committee and will go before the full Senate.
The bill aims to establish an online check-in site, give senior citizens more time to renew their driver’s licenses and extend the deadline for out-of-state residents to register their vehicles.
“In the days and weeks following the reopening of the MVC, we saw massive lines and crowds of people waiting for hours on end for standard appointments,” said Republican Sen. Jim Holzapfel, who co-sponsored the bill. “I’m hopeful this package of bills will cut down on the lines and overcrowding at the MVC.”
