Committee approves resolution supporting forgiveness of Superstorm Sandy loans
The Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee approved a resolution that supports a federal proposal to forgive some loans issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Superstorm Sandy.
Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., has introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives asking the agency to relieve some communities of their loan obligation. Businesses that received loans under the Small Business Act during Superstorm Sandy may be ineligible to receive COVID-19 relief funds.
“It’s been almost eight years since Superstorm Sandy and our residents are still feeling the financial impact of that natural disaster,” added Assemblyman Greg McGuckin, who supports the bill. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of our residents are out of work and many small businesses are either partially or completely shut down. Repaying this debt to FEMA is nearly impossible at a time like this.
Bill will remove state taxes from PPP loans
Assemblyman Ron Dancer is proposing legislation that will remove state income taxes from federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
The loans administered through the Small Business Administration and made by banks require businesses to spend 75 percent of the funds on payroll expenses to qualify for forgiveness.
“Businesses are already trying to stay afloat during this pandemic and to subject them to more taxes in a time like this is absurd,” Dancer said. “These loans are to help business owners keep their employees on their payroll and should be used solely for that purpose. We must make sure New Jersey business owners will be able to return to a thriving business not to an unnecessary tax burden.”
Committee agrees on bill establishing electronic bidding process for state construction projects
A bipartisan bill that will allow companies to bid electronically on state construction projects received a thumbs up from the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Community.
Local governments are already using an electronic bidding process.
“The COVID shutdown underscores the value of electronic bidding but it is a process that should be available at all times, said Senate President Steve Sweeney, one of the bill’s sponsors. “It can result in a more efficient process and produce cost savings.”
The bill is also sponsored by Senate Republican Budget Officer Steve Oroho.
