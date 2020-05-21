Assembly to vote on COVID-19 Budget Recovery Bond Act on June 4
The New Jersey Assembly will vote on the COVID-19 Budget Recovery Bond Act on June 4, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said.
It’s time to vote on a bond issue that will get the state through what Coughlin calls “the greatest public health and economic challenge we have faced since the Great Depression, nearly a century ago.”
“While not ideal, I will support the borrowing of necessary funds through bonding, provided the sacrifice is spread evenly and that proper legislative oversight is included, to ensure our economic position is strengthened for both the present and future,” Coughlin said in a statement.
The state treasurer said earlier this month the state is estimated to lose more than $10 billion in revenue.
Republican lawmakers want Little League to reopen
Assemblymen Ron Dancer, R-Ocean, and Rob Clifton, R-Monmouth, are asking Gov. Phil Murphy to allow Little League baseball to resume.
“Holding outside events has been found to be safe, albeit with masks and distancing, and I believe this would also be the case with Little League,” Ocean said in a statement. “No stadiums with fans, no group team travel, just family members bringing their children for an opportunity to play ball.”
Dancer and Clifton said they have spoken to organizers about safety issues required because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DEP encourages residents to wear masks at New Jersey beaches and parks
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is encouraging residents to wear masks as they return to the state’s beaches and parks for the Memorial Day weekend.
The “Mask Up!” campaign includes posters and social media postings.
“New Jerseyans are eager to get outside and this signage campaign helps our community leaders to remind their residents to do so safely,” said DEP Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe. “I hope that cities and towns across the state download and print these new posters and display them prominently in their parks, beaches and other outdoor spaces.”
The New Jersey shore reopens Friday, weeks after it was closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SNAP recipients can use benefits online
New Jersey residents can use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase food item online at retailers including Amazon and Walmart, state officials announced.
“Online grocery shopping is another important step in our efforts to get affordable groceries to New Jerseyans during this public health emergency,” said New Jersey Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said. “Having the option to order groceries online is more important than ever, as we all work together to stay-at-home as much as possible.”
About 356,000 New Jersey households receive SNAP benefits, according to the Department of Human Services.
– The Center Square