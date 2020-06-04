Bill would protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits
Restaurants, retailers and other businesses would be shielded from lawsuits related to COVID-19 under a bill proposed by Sen. Jim Holzapfel and Assemblymen Greg McGuckin and John Catalano.
“The fear of a lawsuit is the last thing a small business owner needs while they are trying to financially stay afloat,” Holzapfel said.
The bill does not apply to “willful misconduct, reckless infliction of harm or the intentional infliction of harm.”
“They’re concerned that anyone who goes to their store could claim to have been exposed to the virus there,” McGuckin said about the businesses. “That’s going to have a chilling effect on people trying to open their business.”
Senate to consider $6 million plan to overhaul paratransit services
The Senate Transportation Committee will consider a bill that will overhaul the state’s paratransit services at a cost of $6 million.
Riders on Access Link have complained about scheduling problems that have sometimes led to three-hour trips. The changes will be modeled on a program from the Mercer ARC, which provides community-based services.
“New Jersey’s paratransit services for physically and developmentally disabled people who cannot use regular bus and rail service is a crazy quilt of overlapping and too-often inefficient services that fails to meet the needs of the most vulnerable,” said Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is sponsoring the legislation with Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg and Assembly Deputy Conference Leader Daniel Benson.
The committee meets Friday at 2 p.m.
Republican senators want $100 million in CARES Act money for small businesses
Republican Sens. Declan O’Scanlon and Michael Testa plan to introduce an act to appropriate $100 million of federal CARES Act money to a fund for small businesses.
The state’s Economic Development Authority will oversee the fund which will include grants and loans.
"The state received the money from Washington six weeks ago, but Murphy is inexplicably sitting on it while our economy tanks and companies falter,” O’Scanlon said. “The business community is being crushed by the pandemic, and many companies are on the brink of failure.”
Zakiya Smith Ellis named governor’s chief policy adviser
Dr. Zakiya Smith Ellis will leave her post as the New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education to serve as Gov. Phil Murphy’s chief policy adviser.
“In her time as Secretary, Dr. Smith Ellis has spearheaded our Administration’s efforts to make a college education more affordable and accessible, including our Community College Opportunity Grant (CCOG) program to provide tuition-free community college,” Murphy said in a statement.
Smith Ellis begins her new role on July 6.
– The Center Square