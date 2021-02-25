Bramnick wants to repeal ‘parental notification prohibition’ in marijuana legislation
Assembly Republican Leader Jon Bramnick, R-Union, said he plans to introduce legislation to repeal the “parental notification prohibition” in A-5342, which Murphy signed into law on Monday. It bars authorities from alerting parents if a minor is found with or using marijuana and alcohol.
“Handcuffing law enforcement from notifying parents if they find a child using drugs or alcohol is irresponsible and dangerous,” Bramnick said in a news release. “Parents should know if their children break the law. Leaving parents out of the equation has nothing to do with social justice.”
Bill would encourage K-12 regional and countywide school districts
A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants legislation to encourage K-12 regional and countywide school districts, a move they say will improve education.
“There’s a growing local interest across New Jersey in consolidating small school districts to lower costs and property taxes while improving the quality of education for our children,” state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, said in a news release.
“Unfortunately, many districts that are interested in pursuing regionalization with their neighbors are finding the process extremely difficult under current state law,” O’Scanlon added. “Our new bipartisan legislation simplifies the process and offers significant new financial incentives for those who study and implement school district regionalization.”
Bill would facilitate blockchain technology use
The Assembly Science, Innovation and Technology Committee advanced legislation to help facilitate blockchain technology use.
A-320 directs the state to review and approve a blockchain-based payment platform for state-approved businesses that operate mainly in cash and do not have access to traditional financial services. The platform should facilitate regulatory compliance, state audits and sales tax payments to municipalities.
“As more and more transactions are being done online, helping small businesses adopt blockchain technology safely to improve their business models is going to require the state to take action,” Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, R-Morris, said in a news release.
Stanfield introduces articles of impeachment against Hicks
This week, Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks.
The impeachment articles, AR220, allege Hicks failed to protect inmates from sexual abuse at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Union Township. Assemblywomen Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen, and Nancy Munoz, R-Summitt, also signed on as prime sponsors of the articles, which also charge Hicks with “violating the inmates’ civil rights and the public’s trust,” according to a news release.
“This is a bipartisan issue, and by working together, we will make sure rape and abuse at the hands of prison guards ends at Edna Mahan,” Stanfield said.
