Gov. Phil Murphy signs environmental justice bill
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that requires the Department of Environmental Protection to review applications for entities considered pollution sources near what areas are deemed overburdened communities.
Companies will include an environmental justice impact statements with their applications.
“Families living in urban neighborhoods have for too long disproportionately faced the negative effects of pollution, with scores of children in these communities being diagnosed with asthma and being put at greater risk of experiencing chronic health issues throughout their lifetimes,” said Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen, one of the bill’s sponsors. “With this law, we are making sure that the voices of these communities, who stand to be impacted the most, are centralized in the permitting process.”
Bill would allow online raffles
The Assembly Budget Committee approved a bill that would allow raffles to be held online at New Jersey sports venues.
Anyone participating in the raffle must be located in New Jersey, according to the bill.
“While this pandemic continues, it’s important to find ways for both residents and businesses to safely participate in the activities they once did,” said Assemblyman Joseph Egan, D-Middlesex/Somerset, the bill’s sponsor. “With fans unable to attend many athletic events in-person, allowing raffles – including charity fundraising raffles – to be held remotely is one way we can help people enjoy a part of the typical sports experience again.”
Republicans call on governor to reconsider mail-in voting
Sen. Jim Holzapfel and Assemblymen Greg McGuckin and John Catalano are asking Gov. Phil Murphy to reconsider his decision to hold the Nov. 3 general election primarily by mail.
“We’re hearing from many of our constituents that they do not trust mail-in voting,” the three said in a joint statement. “That’s a real problem that the Governor needs to acknowledge.”
Murphy still has time to change his mind, they said.
“This is one of the worst things we have seen come out of the governor’s office in decades and we have seen many bad things,” they said. “Taking away a person’s ability to vote in the manner they trust is unconscionable.”
