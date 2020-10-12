Bill would exempt some disabled veterans from paying taxes on student loan forgiveness
Some disabled veterans who have their student loans forgiven under the federal Total and Permanent Disability discharge program would not have to pay taxes on them if a bill approved by the New Jersey Assembly Military and Veterans Affair Committee passes.
“Soldiers who can no longer work due to an injury they sustained while fighting for our country both need and deserve our support,” said Assemblyman Anthony Verrelli, D-Mercer, Hunterdon, and Benjie Wimberly, D-Bergen, Passaic, who are co-sponsoring the bill with Republican Ronald Dancer. “This bill is an important way we can help the disabled veterans in our state.”
The bill is under consideration by Speaker Craig Coughlin.
Senate committee approves bill to enforce out-of-state toll violations
The Senate Transportation Committee approved a bill that would allow tolling authorities or the Department of Transportation to enter an agreement with other states to enforce toll violations.
“This bill would ensure that the state could easily collect toll fees and penalties for all offenses committed in New Jersey, even if the vehicle is registered in New York, Pennsylvania, or Delaware,” said Sen. Patrick Diegnan, D-Middlesex, who is co-sponsoring the bill with Sen. James Beach, D-Burlington/Camden. “By enacting this bill, we can collect revenue from these toll violations that would otherwise be lost.”
About $13 million unpaid tolls were from out-of-state drivers in 2015, according to Beach.
Schepisi bill would allow unemployed resident to help with elections and not lose benefits
A bill proposed by Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi, R-Bergen, would allow unemployed residents to help count ballots without losing their benefits.
Current law only allows for the exemption on Election Day.
“We don’t only need poll workers willing to work on Election Day, but we will need people to continue to count ballots,” Schepisi said. “The confusion over the vote-by-mail process is compounded by the coronavirus and the fact that many people are unaware that they will not be permitted to vote in person on a machine.”
New Jersey has received 1.63 million unemployment claims since the coronavirus began, according to information from Schepisi.