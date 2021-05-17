Senate committee advances $10 million for New Jersey lakes
The New Jersey Senate Environment Committee has advanced S-3618, which would make a supplemental $10 million appropriation for grants for lake management, recreation and conservation.
“Our lakes are critical to the ecological and economic well-being of New Jersey, but they have been consistently underfunded by the State,” state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Montville, said in a news release. “This appropriation represents the most significant investment in Lake Hopatcong and Greenwood Lake in recent memory, if not ever. We’ll continue fighting to make this funding permanent to ensure our lakes get the support they need each and every year.”
Murphy signs bill extending time to cash winning parimutuel tickets
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law A-5078 to extend the time to cash in winning parimutuel tickets to a year from six months.
“When the governor ordered ‘non-essential’ businesses to close and told people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, there was just no way people could cash in their outstanding parimutuel tickets,” Assemblyman Ron Dancer, R-Ocean, said in a news release. “The public health emergency warrants extending the time people can collect their winnings.”
The state’s three racetracks and six off-track betting parlors were closed from March 16 through July 3, 2020.
DiMaso bill aims to reduce COVID-related Motor Vehicle Commission closures
Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso, R-Monmouth, has filed A-5637, legislation to prevent “extensive” COVID-related closures at Motor Vehicle Commission locations across New Jersey. It complements S-3717 and would require the MVC to provide reasonable alternatives to customers, such as mobile units or appointments at a nearby agency if a temporary closure is unavoidable.
“In the wake of yet another ridiculous and unnecessary two-week MVC facility closure, it is clear that we need legislation to address the incompetent administration failing New Jersey drivers,” DiMaso said in a news release.
Bill would tackle ‘systemic failures’ at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility
A group of six bills is the first of a two-part legislative package that aims to address the concerns at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Union Township.
“The pattern of abuse, including rampant sexual abuse, and systemic failures at Edna Mahan call out for legislative action,” Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, D-Hudson, said in a news release. “When the women at Edna Mahan needed protection, their calls and complaints went unanswered.
“...These six measures are the committee’s first steps toward addressing these depravities and will improve transparency and training for corrections officers, accountability, and access to reentry programs for inmates to curb recidivism,” Mukherji added.
– The Center Square