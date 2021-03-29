Assembly advances ‘Healthy Terminals Act’
The state Assembly passed A-2487, the “Healthy Terminals Act.” The measure establishes the state’s “prevailing wage” under the “New Jersey Prevailing Wage Act” as the minimum pay rate for workers at Newark Liberty International Airport and the airport’s train station.
“While airlines are getting billion-dollar bailouts, we cannot forget that airline workers are in greater need during this pandemic,” state Assemblyman Daniel Benson, D-Mercer, Middlesex, said in a news release. “While wages have increased, access to good, affordable health care continues to be out of reach for many airport workers. Our bill will make sure they don’t have to choose between their health and their job.”
Assembly passes bills to help restaurants
The state Assembly has passed legislation to help restaurants amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation includes A-5133 to allow banquet and wedding venues to operate at a specific capacity indoors, A-5139 to ease restrictions on the use of tents and A-5135 to create standards for using heaters and tents outdoors during the winter. A-5136 also provides flexibility for indoor dining in smaller restaurants.
“We believe these bills will provide the necessary tools to keep their doors open while maintaining a safe environment for their customers and staff,” state Sen. Jim Holzapfel, R-Ocean, said in a news release.
Bill extends time winners have to claim winning pari-mutuel tickets
The state Assembly has advanced A-5078, legislation to extend how long someone has to cash in a winning pari-mutuel ticket to a year, instead of six months.
“Horse racing, like New Jersey’s other industries, has been affected by the pandemic and related restrictions. When the governor ordered ‘non-essential’ businesses to close and told people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, there was just no way people could cash in their outstanding pari-mutuel tickets,” Assemblyman Ron Dancer, R-Ocean, said in a news release. “The public health emergency warrants extending the time people can collect their winnings.”
Assembly advances bill to allow remote bingos and raffles
The state Assembly advanced A-4297, which allows charitable organizations to host remote bingos and raffles.
“Our civic organizations and community non-profits support a wide range of services that many residents count on, but their fundraising abilities have been severely impacted because of Covid restrictions,” Assemblyman Parker Space, R-Sussex, said in a news release. “Moving bingos and raffles online is a win-win for all the parties involved. People can still participate in the activities they enjoyed prior to the pandemic and charitable organizations can raise the revenue they need to support their causes.”
– The Center Square