Menendez wants marijuana businesses to have access to insurance coverage
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is co-sponsoring the Clarifying Law Around Insurance of Marijuana (CLAIM) Act of 2021, which would guarantee legal marijuana and related businesses access to comprehensive and affordable insurance coverage.
“Current federal law prevents these small business owners from getting insurance coverage, and without it, they can’t protect their property, employees or customers,” Menendez said in a statement. “Our legislation simply levels the playing field for legal cannabis businesses, allowing them to fully operate just as any other legal small business would by permitting insurance companies to provide coverage to these enterprises without risk of federal prosecution or other unintended consequences.”
Van Drew slams Biden decision to send COVID doses to Mexico, Canada
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., is slamming the administration of President Joe Biden for giving more than half of the releasable doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine the United States has to Mexico and Canada.
The country has 7 million AstraZeneca doses and, according to reports, is sending 2.5 million to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada. AstraZeneca has not yet applied for approval for use of its vaccine in the U.S.
“These vaccines have been bought and paid for thanks to the American taxpayer; they deserve to receive their vaccines first before doses are shipped to foreign countries,” Van Drew said in a news release.
House approves extension to PPP loan deadline
Last week, the U.S. House passed a measure that would extend the deadline to May 31 for businesses to apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The deadline is currently March 31.
“Small businesses and their workers are the backbone of North Jersey and they desperately need our support,” U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said in a news release. “It’s great to see the House pass this bipartisan bill that I was proud to cosponsor, which extends the deadline to apply for PPP by two more months – giving more of our small businesses the time they need to take advantage of this relief.”
Feds sending $1.7 billion to Amtrak
The recently enacted $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 includes $1.7 billion for Amtrak.
According to federal officials, the railroad will use the funding to recall furloughed employees, restore daily long-distance service and help states make up lost revenue on state-supported routes.
The “stimulus” bill includes $43.2 billion “in resources for the [U.S. Department of Transportation] to continue its response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency said in a news release.
– The Center Square