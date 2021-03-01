State announces $29.5 million in federal funding for higher education institutions
Gov. Phil Murphy and Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges announced $29.5 million in federal funding will go to New Jersey’s higher education institutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money supports the State Plan for Higher Education goals through a competitive challenge grant and addresses student food insecurities across college campuses, officials say.
About $28.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education via the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER II) Fund will be given to public and public-mission private institutions that receive state funding. Another $1 million will go to public institutions to combat food insecurity among students.
Pascrell: Next news about DeJoy should be his removal
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. doesn’t want to “hear anything more from” Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy” except news of his removal” and the removal of the United States Postal Service Board of Governors.
“The reports that DeJoy and the Governors plan to eliminate the two-day first class mail window and group all mail into the already struggling three-to-five day window demonstrate loud and clear that the current leadership cannot be trusted to restore the mail delivery standards the American people expect and rely on,” Pascrell said in a news release.
Menendez wants more federal help for families struggling to remain in their homes
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, is sponsoring legislation to increase access to counseling and services for families struggling to stay in their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Too “many Americans remain living in fear that in a matter of weeks or months they’ll be facing down foreclosure, eviction and even homelessness,” Menendez said in a news release. As part of providing more federal relief, “we’ve got make expanding access to housing counseling a part of our plan to help homeowners and renters find affordable ways to stay in their homes.”
Menendez is joining U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in sponsoring the legislation.
Gottheimer joins in call for money for broadband connectivity
U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-New Jersey, joined other lawmakers in asking Congressional leadership to appropriate $45 billion in the new COVID-19 relief for broadband connectivity in local communities.
“We cannot address the economic crisis when unemployed workers struggle to apply to or interview for job openings from home, nor can we manage the health crisis when families cannot access resources to register for a vaccination or consult with their doctor remotely,” the lawmakers wrote. “Being able to connect to quality internet services is not a luxury, it is foundational to our nation’s recovery and ability to successfully compete in a post-COVID economy.”
