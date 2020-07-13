Murphy moves all state elections to Nov. 3
Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order Monday moving all state elections, including special elections, to Nov. 3.
He also removed a requirement that local and county political parties have reorganization meetings this week.
Some results from the July 7 elections, which were held partially in person and partially by mail, have not been counted, making the decision to delay reorganization meets necessary, Murphy said.
“Given the public health challenges of in-person voting in a pandemic and frankly the cost and logistical challenges, of all mail-in voting, this is also a prudent and necessary step,” the governor said.
Attorney General settles with Trump-affiliated organization
The New Jersey Attorney General’s office and the state’s Division of Consumer Affairs agreed to a $30,000 settlement with Trump for America Inc. over the organization’s failure to register as a charitable organization, according to a news release from the Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.
The company overseeing Trump for America, KCH & Associates will register and submit additional documents to the state and the state will suspend $27,500 of the settlement.
Trump for America established itself as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization and was incorporated in June 2016. But the organization could not produce registration documents and did not comply with a January 2020 subpoena from the Attorney General and Division of Consumer Affairs, according to the news release.
“This case should send a message that all are equal before the law, and none are above it,” Grewal said.
Face coverings now required at NJ Transit locations
Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order requiring residents to wear face coverings while riding in NJ Transit vehicles or waiting at stations.
The order, which is effective at 8 p.m. Wednesday, also lifts a 50 percent capacity restriction on all NJ transit vehicles.
“We are seeing increases in ridership that are beginning to approach 50 percent of the stated maximum capacity of these vehicles, and we want to make sure that people can get to their jobs and that the system continues operating as efficiently as possible,” Murphy said at his Monday news conference.
Republicans want Murphy to reconsider closing Wildlife Management Areas
Sen. Jim Holzapfel and Assemblymen Greg McGuckin and John Catalano say Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to close Wildlife Management Areas due to budget constraints doesn’t make sense.
Murphy announced last week he was closing many of the state’s WMAs last week.
“Wildlife Management Areas are publicly funded through fishing and hunting licenses,” the legislators said in a joint statement. “It has only been a matter of weeks that these areas have been reopened, and now the Governor believes he can save a few dollars by furloughing their staff and slashing their funding.”
The closures are also opposed by the New Jersey Outdoor Alliance.
– The Center Square