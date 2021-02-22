Pascrell wants to close carried interest tax ‘loophole’
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., is co-sponsoring legislation to close the carried interest tax “loophole.”
“Over the last four years, our tax system has continued to become more unfair,” Pascrell said in a statement. “Our two-tier tax code, with one code for working class Americans, and another full of special breaks for the people at the very top, has destroyed public confidence in our tax structure that must be restored.
“… The carried interest loophole has allowed private equity tycoons to pay lower tax rates than their secretaries,” Pascrell added. “… This loophole has survived too long.”
Smith wants ride-sharing services to deploy ‘digital access systems’
U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., is co-sponsoring legislation mandating transportation networking companies such as Uber and Lyft implement “a verifiable digital access system to match drivers with passengers before the ride begins.”
The legislation, HR 1082, is named for Samantha “Sami” Josephson, a New Jersey resident kidnapped and killed in 2019 near the University of South Carolina by a suspect pretending to be an Uber driver.
“As the nation looks to emerge from COVID restrictions, there will likely be a surge in travel and general activities, and thus a corresponding urgency to protect those who rely on Uber and Lyft services,” Smith said in a statement.
Senators want more funding for Medicaid Home and Community Based Services
U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, D-N.J., want more federal money in the pending COVID “relief package” for Medicaid Home and Community Based Services (HCBS).
“This targeted relief funding is essential for older Americans and people with disabilities who live and receive services in their homes, and the workforce that supports them, as well as for state Medicaid programs,” the lawmakers said in a letter to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky. “Without these dedicated funds for HCBS, the fragile infrastructure supporting over 4 million older adults and people with disabilities is at risk of collapsing.”
$250 million to fund Camden transit center overhaul
The state and NJ Transit are about to embark on a nine-month, $250 million project to overhaul the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.
“This major investment in the Walter Rand Transportation Center will create good-paying construction jobs and ensure that South Jersey residents and essential workers will have access to a safe, reliable and modern transit hub to keep our economy moving,” U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., said in a news release.
NJ Transit’s River Line, the Port Authority Transit Corporation (PATCO) Speedline and various bus services serve the transportation center. Officials plan to release a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the facility’s design.
– The Center Square