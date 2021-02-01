Van Drew vows to continue to fight against data usage price increase
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-New Jersey, praised Comcast for walking back a plan to increase customer data usage prices. However, the congressman said he would continue to fight to make the delay permanent.
“While I am happy Comcast has delayed these overages, this is not over and I will continue to fight for the people of South Jersey to ensure they are not taken advantage of in the middle of a pandemic or after,” Van Drew said in a statement.
“People are already paying too much, and these increases are out of control,” Van Drew added. “I will oppose any unnecessary overage penalties on hardworking Americans.”
Homeland Security awards $58,054 to Garfield Fire Department
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded $58,054 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to the Garfield Fire Department. The department will use the money to buy lifesaving personal protective equipment (PPE).
“North Jersey’s firefighters are putting their lives on the line like never before,” U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-New Jersey, said in a statement. “As COVID-19 continues to plague our nation, this federal aid for Garfield will help keep our first responders safe on the job. I am extremely proud that we were able to secure this grant for our firefighters.”
Gottheimer leads call for increased security for members of Congress
U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-New Jersey, is leading a group of 32 U.S. House members who want increased security measures for representatives, their families and their staff. The call follows the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol and what the lawmakers see as an increasing number of threats.
“Reflecting the tense and troubling times we live in, Members of Congress have reported receiving a significant uptick in threats of violence and even death,” they wrote.
Feds giving a $133,440 grant to a community health center in South Jersey
The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) is giving a $133,440 grant to Project H.O.P.E., a South Jersey community health center.
“This pandemic has laid bare the vast inequities in our healthcare system,” U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-New Jersey, said in a statement. “... This grant recognizes how vital local health centers are to the well-being of at-risk residents, and with nearly half a million Americans with high blood pressure dying each year, this funding is more important than ever.”
– The Center Square