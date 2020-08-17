Democratic senator says Murphy should reopen the state by regions
State Sen. Troy Singleton is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to reopen businesses in the state by region.
Singleton first introduced his plan in May after attending a hearing that included testimony from businesses that said they were negatively impacted by the closures. He repeated his request after the governor announced a plan that will allow a regionalized monitoring system in school.
“I’m hearing again and again from restaurant owners, gym operators, daycare centers and many others that they are barely hanging on by a thread,” Singleton said in a statement. “A regional reopening plan would allow us to meet both our public health and economic needs.”
Murphy announces $150 million in support to higher education
New Jersey’s colleges and universities can apply for $150 million to offset losses due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. The money will come from the state's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security fund.
Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, D-Essex/Morris, said was she happy to hear about the funding.
“However, we must not forget that as long as the virus remains a health concern, colleges will face unprecedented fiscal challenges,” Jasey said in a statement. “We’ll need continued assistance from the federal government to further help colleges address this crisis.”
Republican Senators say LTC bill package not enough, call again for investigation
Republican Sens. Joe Pennacchio and Kristin Corrado once again called for an investigation in the state’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic in long-term care facilities.
The Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee and the Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee heard from nursing home workers, administrators and others about the spread of the virus in their facilities. More than 24,500 long-term care residents were diagnosed with the virus along with 13,000 staff members. About 7,000 residents died.
Corrado said the hearing was a first step but it is not enough.
“To fully understand the decisions that led to the disaster within the walls of the state’s nursing homes and to develop all of the necessary reforms demands a special investigative committee with subpoena power,” Corrado said.
Murphy signs bill allowing arbitration for nonteaching staff
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that allows nonteaching staff members to settle disputes with school districts through nonbinding arbitration.
The bill sponsored by Assemblyman Ron Dancer.
“Opening the process to nonteaching staff is fair and consistent,” Dancer said in a statement. “School employees don’t have to be teachers to contribute to the educational effectiveness of our schools.”
– The Center Square