Lawmakers critical of utility companies' Isaias response
New Jersey lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are criticizing the response of state utility companies to Tropical Storm Isaias.
At one point more than 1.3 million New Jersey utility customers were without power. About 5,000 were still waiting to have their power restored on Monday afternoon.
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Democrats Angela McKnight and Wayne DeAngelo will hold a hearing at a later date, they said.
“It is entirely unacceptable that some New Jersey families will be without power for a week,” said DeAngelo, who chairs the Assembly’s Telecommunications and Utilities Committee.
Republican Sen. Joe Pennacchio said utility companies should have a better plan. He is sponsoring a bill that would require utility companies to file emergency preparedness plans with the state’s Board of Public Utilities.
“With all the money invested in a more robust electrical grid, rate payers deserve a much better improved system,” Pennacchio said.
Bill would give school budgets more flexibility
The Assembly Education Committee approved a bill that would allow schools to set aside 4 percent of their budget and use it wherever it is needed without school board approval.
The bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Daniel Benson, D-Mercer/Middlesex, would also allow schools to use miscellaneous revenues to help meet their budget needs.
“From covering the costs of more PPE, enhanced sanitizing, using more buses to accommodate social distancing, laptops or other devices, and everything in between, we cannot anticipate the exact need,” Benson said. “By providing this financial tool to districts, one of many needed, we give them flexibility to better equip themselves for the unexpected.”
Bill would create $1.5 million in funding for the manufacturing program
The Senate Labor Committee passed a bill that would create $1.5 million in funding for the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc.
The money would not come from the state’s coffers but from the Workforce Development Partnership Fund.
The bill was co-sponsored by Sen. Steve Oroho, R-Sussex/Morris/Warren and Sen. Linda Greenstein, D-Mercer/Middlesex.
“Without costing taxpayers anything, this bill will help grow our share of high-paying jobs and encourage manufacturers to expand here,” Oroho said.
Senate Labor Committee passes bill to improve wages for airport workers
The Senate Labor Committee passed a bill that would raise the pay of some workers at the Newark Liberty International Airport and Train Station to $2 above New Jersey’s minimum wage and mandate paid leave requirements.
The bill also would create a standard benefits supplement rate for the workers.
“Newark airport is a vital hub for the entire region and the people who keep it running, especially in times of crisis, unquestionably deserve affordable health care and a fair, living wage,” said Sen. Linda Greenstein, who co-sponsored the bill with Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg.
The wage increase would take effect in September 2021.
– The Center Square