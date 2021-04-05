New Jersey community health centers receive $130 million
The American Rescue Plan (ARP) awarded more than $129.6 million to New Jersey’s 24 Community Health Centers (CHCs), which operate 135 sites statewide.
The money will help expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, treatment, and health services in “underserved and vulnerable communities” across the Garden State, according to U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, D-New Jersey. The ARP allocated $7.6 billion for CHCs nationwide.
“When we passed the American Rescue Plan earlier this month, we said that help was on the way for New Jerseyans – and nothing matters more than the health and safety of our residents,” Menendez said in a news release.
New Jersey hospitals, long-term care facilities receive $88.7 million
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) awarded more than $88.7 million to hospitals and long-term care facilities in New Jersey.
“This federal funding will ensure health facilities across New Jersey have the resources they need to bolster their emergency protective measures for patients and staff” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, said in a news release.
Hackensack Meridian Health will receive more than $82 million, while CentraState Healthcare System will receive more than $5.5 million, and Christian Health Care Center will receive nearly $1.2 million.
New Jersey’s U.S. reps rated for effectiveness
U.S. Reps. Andrew Kim, D-New Jersey, and Tom Malinowski, D-New Jersey, were among the freshmen “Exceeding Expectations” for the 116th Congress.
That’s according to research from the Center for Effective Lawmaking. The study also ranked U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey, as No. 4. on the top 10 list of U.S. House Democrats.
At the same time, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey, ranked No. 2. on the list of highly effective Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House. Smith also ranked highly on the list of Congress members with the longest streak of “Exceeding Expectations.”
Gottheimer: Nation can't ‘wait any longer’ on infrastructure investment
Count U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-New Jersey, as a supporter of President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan.
“The bottom line is that we cannot afford to wait any longer. We cannot afford four more years of crumbling bridges, roads, and tunnels, lead-filled pipes, and failed transportation,” Gottheimer said in an appearance with local labor leaders and officials, according to a news release. “Not only will infrastructure investment create thousands of good-paying jobs for construction workers, engineers, and others directly involved in those projects – and we have the best labor trades in America right here, ready to build these projects.”
– The Center Square