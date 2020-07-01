Bramnick wants legislative approval of governor’s executive orders
Assembly Republican Leader Jon Bramnick, R-Union, is reiterating his call for legislative action on executive orders.
Bramnick’s statement comes a day after Gov. Phil Murphy rescinded plans to reopen indoor dining for New Jersey’s restaurants, citing concerns about increased transmission rates. Bramnick is proposing legislative review of executive orders issued during a state of emergency after 14 days.
“Unfortunately, the present state of emergency continues without transparency or review by the state Assembly and Senate,” Bramnick said. “The legislature is giving up its responsibility to the people by not legislating checks on the governor’s powers.”
Senate votes to make Juneteenth a state holiday
The Senate approved a measure that will make Juneteenth an official New Jersey state holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas were told about the Emancipation Proclamation. It is considered the official end of slavery.
“This takes on greater significance as the entire country is confronting the racism and inequality that is the bitter legacy of slavery,” said Senate President Steve Sweeney, who co-sponsored the bill. “We can use June 19 and the days that follow to undue past harms and renew our commitment to justice and equality for all.”
As similar bill has been introduced in the Assembly.
Senate approves changes to school employee benefit plan
A bipartisan bill changing the benefit plan for school employees passed the Senate and is awaiting Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature.
The plan would require employees and retirees to contribute to the costs of the plan and gives them three options for prescription and medical plans.
The change could save the state about $1 billion, according to lawmakers.
“It has taken almost 10 years of discussion and fighting, desk-pounding and compromise,” said Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth. “The result is reform that we can all live with that will benefit property taxpayers, teachers, and our students. I’m hopeful the Governor will quickly sign it into law.”
– The Center Square