Sweeney, Coughlin reconstitute joint committee
Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced the 10 members of the reconstituted Joint Committee on Economic Justice.
The committee was created by the Legislature in 2014.
Senate members are Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg and Sens. Ron Rice, Nellie Pou, Shirley Turner and Chris Brown. Assembly members are Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, Gabriela Mosquera, Britnee Timberlake, Benjie Wimberly and Holly Schepisi.
“The joint committee will be tasked with addressing the critical issue of ensuring minorities and women in New Jersey are afforded the same opportunities as their white counterparts,” Coughlin said in a statement.
Testa calls for investigation into DOH, DHS
Sen. Michael Testa wants the State Commission of Investigation to look into what he called the “failed and ineffective pandemic response of the Murphy administration.”
“Current and former employers of (the Department of Health) and (the Department of Human Services) have told tales of lucrative contracts given out to cronies for expensive and unnecessary reports, along with high ranking officials who sought to direct taxpayer resources to be used for their own personal purposes,” Testa said in a statement.
Senate Republicans are asking the Senate to create a bipartisan investigative committee with subpoena powers to investigate the state’s COVID-19 response. An online petition backing the call for the investigation has received more than 2,200 signatures, according to Testa.
Dancer bills aim to prioritize utility restoration in rural areas
Assemblyman Ron Dancer has introduced two bills that would require utility companies to give rural areas the same attention as the rest of the state when restoring utilities after major storms.
A4761 will allows utilities and cable TV companies to survey damage with drones.
“Other states have allowed utility companies to use drones with much success,” Dancer said. “We cannot afford to continue to have slow restoration times, so it makes sense to allow the utility companies to use drones to speed up the process.”
A second bill would require electric companies to prioritize communities where at least 40% of the residents use private wells and septic systems.
“Many people do not realize when a home in a rural area loses power, they often lose access to drinking water, as well as, flushing and refilling toilets,” said Dancer. “When people are without basic necessities for days, it could lead to major public health and safety issues.”
– The Center Square