Bipartisan bill would give tax credit to companies that purchase New Jersey-made products
New Jersey Democrats and Republicans are backing a bill that would give companies a tax credit for buying made-in-New Jersey products for retail or manufacturing purposes.
The tax credit will be “in an amount equal to 25 percent multiplied by the ratio between the costs incurred in the purchase of New Jersey made products for the purposes of retail sales, manufacturing, or a manufacturing production process and the taxpayer’s costs incurred in the purchase of any products for the purposes of retails sales,” according to the bill.
An identical bill has been introduced in the Senate.
Senators want to address late utility payments
A moratorium on utility bills enacted by Gov. Phil Murphy because of the coronavirus pandemic could cause problems for the Board of Public Utilities, two Republican senators warned.
“There is more than $354 million owed,” said Sen. Joe Pennacchio who penned a letter to BPU President Joseph Fiordaliso with Sen. Steven Oroho. “It’s essential that we have a workable plan in place.”
Oroho said it’s time to bring the issue before the New Jersey Legislature.
“It makes sense to limit a moratorium to homeowners, tenants and businesses who have been financially impacted as a result this pandemic,” Oroho said in a statement. “The law of unintended consequences is always lurking and I hope we can avoid situations whereby someone had the ability to pay but took advantage of a moratorium and now finds themselves in financial distress because they now have to settle their bill.”
Labor Department says about $1.2 billion fraudulent unemployment claims filed
Fraud is increasing and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has stopped $1.2 billion in fraudulent claims from being paid, according to information from the department.
"We are urging every business owner to review their quarterly benefits reports from our department and to be disciplined and vigilant about reporting any inconsistencies to us immediately," said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo in a statement.
Some fraud is due to data breaches but New Jersey’s system is secure, according to Asaro-Angelo.
More than 1.5 million New Jersey residents have received unemployment benefits since the pandemic began in March.
Ruiz wants to use cannabis revenue for community learning program
Sen. Theresa Ruiz, D-Essex, wants to use revenues from the legalization of cannabis to fund a community learning program in areas she says were affected by the drug’s criminalization.
“The criminalization of cannabis has had a severe, generational impact on the well-being of Black and Brown communities around the state,” Ruiz said in a statement. “It is only right that the revenue generated from legalization should be funneled back into those very neighborhoods that were disenfranchised by marijuana prohibition and its discriminatory enforcement.”
The bill would create extended learning programs in school districts in designated “impact zones.” The programs would offer programs during holidays and during the summer, according to Ruiz.
