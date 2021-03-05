Murphy extends utility shutoff moratorium
Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 229 to extend a moratorium barring companies from disconnecting utilities. It also applies to cable and telecommunications providers, which cannot disconnect internet service to houses with school-age children.
“Despite the fact that we now see the light at the end of the tunnel for the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are still reeling from the economic impacts of the virus,” Murphy said in a news release. “This extension, along with our prior extension, is the right thing to do to help New Jerseyans who are struggling to make ends meet.”
The moratorium runs through June 30.
Senate committee advances bill to increase ‘Shore Protection Fund’ funding
The Senate Environment and Energy Committee advanced S-1071, a bill increasing funding for the “Shore Protection Fund” from $25 million to $50 million.
The fund, financed by realty transfer fees (RTFs), supports projects that protect property and infrastructure.
“All of our shore communities and their local economies depend on us preserving our valuable coastline,” state Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean, R-Union, said in a news release. “By doubling the amount of money that goes to the’ Shore Protection Fund,’ we will ensure that homes, small businesses, beaches, and boardwalks are properly maintained and protected from environmental factors such as erosion and sea-level rise.”
Lawmakers want Murphy to ensure vaccinations can be provided in senior communities
Sen. Robert Singer and Assemblymen Sean Kean and Ned Thomson, R-Monmouth/Ocean, sent a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, urging him to ensure vaccinations can be provided in senior communities.
They also want the governor to allocate the resources needed for such a program.
“We have heard from many constituents who live in adult communities (age 55 and older) that they would like to be vaccinated at a site within their community,” Singer said in a statement. “Many of the people who live in these age restricted communities are older and many do not drive or drive long distances.”
State has $350 million available for rental assistance
State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Vineland; Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, R-Cape May; and Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Ocean City, say Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has not used $350 million of rental assistance funding more than a month after the state received the money from the federal government.
“The Murphy Administration is sitting on millions of federal rental assistance funds that could be put to use today to help both tenants and landlords,” Testa said in a news release. “There’s been a total lack of urgency from the governor while all sides of the rental community are suffering. It’s unreal.”
