Bill would allocate $20 million for ‘Burial Assistance Program’
The New Jersey Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee advanced S-2487, legislation that would establish the “2020 New Jersey Burial Assistance Program.”
The bill would allocate $20 million for burial assistance to qualifying residents.
“Almost everyone in New Jersey knows at least one person that has passed away due to COVID-19,” state Sen. Ronald Rice, D-Essex, said in a news release. “These unexpected deaths have not only brought sadness to loved ones, but have added on to the economic hardships under which many are already suffering. This bill will alleviate some of the expenses associated with planning a funeral service, helping to make a difficult time just a little easier.”
Bill would bar charging more to electronically file returns
The Senate Commerce Committee advanced S-850, a bill to prohibit tax preparation software companies from charging more to electronically file state tax returns.
“These fees can be avoided by mailing the state tax return, but E-filing is safer, faster, and generally more convenient than paper filing, and often results in refunds reaching consumers sooner,” state Sen. Joe Cryan, D-Union, said in a statement.
The state doesn’t charge to electronically file, but some tax preparers do – “gratuitous and unfair to consumers,” state Sen. Nellie Pou, D-Passaic, said in a news release.
Violators face a maximum $10,000 penalty for a first offense and a maximum $20,000 fine for subsequent violations.
Committee advances bill to reimburse dairy farmers for Dairy Margin Coverage premiums
The Senate Economic Growth Committee endorsed S-3465, which would reimburse dairy farmers for the annual premiums they pay to participate in the federal Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program.
The federal 2018 Farm Bill established the DMC, which is essentially an annual insurance policy against low milk prices.
“This legislation is an effort to help save our state’s remaining dairy farmers,” state Sen. Steve Oroho, R-Franklin, said in a statement. “… This legislation will help preserve the remaining farms, protecting them from unstable milk prices in the marketplace that threaten profitability, and enabling them to remain in business in a stress-filled environment.”
Legislation would create ‘Broadband Assistance Office’
The Senate Economic Growth Committee advanced S-3086, which would create the “Broadband Assistance Office” within the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
“Access to equipment was and remains critical during this time and the infrastructure to support it is just as necessary,” state Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, said in a news release. “While many students are returning to the classroom, high-quality internet access continues to play an integral part in our everyday lives during the pandemic and beyond. Expanding access to broadband will ensure every household and business around the state can get the internet service they need.”
The bill would create “a non-lapsing fund” to support the program.
– The Center Square