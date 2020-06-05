Senate committee approves paratransit system bill
The Senate Transportation Committee approved a bill that will sponsors say will “enhance the state’s paratransit system.
The bill requires the Department of Transportation to advertise the services of Access Link, the paratransit service that serves the disabled and senior citizens.
“Senior citizens and those with disabilities often rely on public transportation for their daily needs,” said Senate President Steve Sweeney, a sponsor of the bill. “It’s important that they are made aware of all the services that address their needs and are informed of the costs.”
The changes are estimated to costs $6 million, according to the bill.
Murphy announces Motor Vehicle Commission reopening
The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will reopen to customers on June 15 and begin road testing for driver’s licenses on June 29, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.
“The old MVC crowded a lot of people into a lot of small spaces. We can’t operate like that in a COVID-19 world,” said MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton. “Our reopening plan re-imagines MVC workflows, with streamlined processes to clear the backlog and ensure that you spend as little time as possible at MVC.”
Some of the locations will only handle driver’s licenses, and some will handle motor vehicle registrations and titles to prevent overcrowding, Fulton said.
The MVC shut down in March after Murphy issued an executive order closing down the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four people charged with violating New Jersey’s stay-at-home executive order
Four New Jersey residents were cited for violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home order issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a joint news release from Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan.
• A Williamston, N.J. man was cited for serving customers at a parlor/spa.
• A business owner in Parsippany was cited with allowing customers inside her pool and patio retailer.
• The owner of a car wash was cited for allowing workers to wash and dry cars by hand after being warned previously.
• A citation was given to a Paterson woman who served food and beverages inside a social club after being warned by police previously.
Protests will continue in New Jersey, have remained mostly peaceful, police say
About 100 protests over police brutality are expected in New Jersey cities over the weekend, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan said Friday.
Most of the protests over the death of George Floyd, who passed away after a Minneapolis police officer put a knee on his neck, have been peaceful in the Garden State, Callahan said. Some incidents were reported in Atlantic City and Trenton earlier in the week.
The fear of COVID-19 is not a reason to protest, Gov. Phil Murphy said during his Friday news conference. He encouraged all protesters to get tested.
