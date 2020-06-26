Senate Republican caucus wants Murphy to freeze state wages
Gov. Phil Murphy acted “too little, too late” on state payroll savings and needs to freeze state wages to curb the state’s budget shortfall, the 15 members of the Senate Republican caucus said in a letter to the governor.
Murphy has turned down suggestions from the Republican caucus on how to cut payroll, they said. Some state employees have received raises during the pandemic.
“Had step increases been frozen in March, you could have prevented the 4 percent pay increases that a quarter of state employees received over the last three months on their hire dates, which the state could ill afford,” the senators said in the letter. “Absent an announcement that step increases will be frozen going forward, the cost will compound over the next year when those employees and others receive their next increase and another 4 percent raise.”
The senators also criticized a deal between the state and the Communications Workers of America announced this week. The deal includes employee furloughs but promises wages at the end of the contract.
Revised count raises COVID-19 death toll by 1,854
The New Jersey Department of Health has counted 1,854 deaths that are likely to be have been related to COVID-19.
The numbers were gleaned from death certificates where COVID-19 was listed as a possibility or where the person has symptoms but were never tested or had a less specific test, according to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, Communicable Disease Service Medical Director for the Department of Health.
“This is not a static number,” Lifshitz said. “Some of those people who we're now calling probable, further investigation might show that they're in fact confirmed. More people will be added to this probable list as time goes on, but we're not expecting these huge jumps, the thousands of people reported all at once.”
The addition increased the COVID-19 death toll in the state from 13,018 to 14,872.
Four men accused of voter fraud
A Paterson city councilman and a councilman-elect are two of four men accused of voting fraud in connection with the May 20, 2020, City Council election that was conducted by mail-in vote.
Paterson City Councilman Michael Jackson, Councilman-Elect Alex Mendez, Shelim Khaliqu and Abu Razyen are charged with fraud in casting mail-in votes and unauthorized possession of ballots which are third degree crimes. The men allegedly collected mail-in ballots and delivered them to the elections office without the identity of the “bearer.” The law states a bearer must complete a certification in the presence of the voters. Bearers can deliver no more than three mail-in ballots.
Jackson, Mendez and Khaliqu face additional charges related to other incidents.
Bill would require emergency plan for agencies serving developmentally disabled
The Assembly Human Services Committee approved a bill that requires agencies serving the developmentally disabled to have a plan in case of a state health emergency.
“No one was fully prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic, including our developmental centers,” said Valeri Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen, one of the co-sponsors of the bill. “It’s critical that we make sure providers have a roadmap of best practices and standards to follow going forward so that we may better protect our most vulnerable.”
Agencies will have 30 days from the time the bill is enacted to complete their plan, which will be reviewed on a biennial basis.
The bill is under consideration by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.
Legislation would publish information on financial assistance
The Senate Economic Growth Committee recommended approval of a bill requires the state’s Economic Development Authority to list applicants for assistance on their website. The list will indicate whether or not the application was approved.
“Currently, the EDA is not required to inform the public of who receives financial assistance, or how much they receive,” said Sen. Troy Burlington, D- Burlington, who sponsored the legislation. “This bill would allow the public to have a clear picture of how the EDA distributes funding during emergencies and economic disruption.”
The bill will go to the Senate for approval.
– The Center Square