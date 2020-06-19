New Jersey senators want to make Juneteenth a state holiday
Senate President Steve Sweeney and Sen. Sandra Cunningham, D-Hudson, are proposing a bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday.
“Over 150 years after the first celebration of Juneteenth, I am glad this holiday is finally getting the recognition it deserves,” Cunningham said. “By formally recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday we can inspire more people to learn about its meaning and help them gain a better understanding of just how slow progress has been for the Black community.”
Slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told about the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865, and the day is marked as the official end of slavery in the United States.
Bill limiting restaurant delivery fees clears hurdle
The New Jersey Assembly passed a bill that would limit restaurant delivery fees to 20 percent for third parties and 10 percent for others.
The bill was sponsored by Republicans Assemblywomen Serena DiMaso and Aura Dunn.
“It’s a margin killer for many of our Main Street businesses,” DiMaso said. “They’re keeping 32 percent of the order payment in a restaurant business where margins are maybe 15 or 20 percent.”
The bill now goes to the Senate for approval.
Speight asks that July 13 be declared 'Black Lives Matter Day'
Assemblywoman Shanique Speight, D-Essex, is proposing a measure that would declare July 13 “Black Lives Matter Day” in New Jersey.
The Black Lives Matter movement began on July 13, 2013, and was founded by Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometti.
“In the face of COVID-19, we’ve been talking a lot lately about going back to ‘normal,’ but ‘normal’ wasn’t working for the black community,” Speight said in a statement. “‘Normal’ means systemic racism woven into the fabric of every aspect of our society. It’s time we in New Jersey show we stand in solidarity with this movement by designating a Black Lives Matter day of action each year.”
The measure has not been assigned to a committee.
Adinaro named DOH Commissioner for Public Health
Dr. David Adinaro is joining the New Jersey Department of Health as Deputy Commissioner of Public Health, overseeing a staff of 660 and a $103.5 billion budget.
Adinaro served as chief medical officer at New Jersey’s field hospital in Secaucus, which was set up to handle the overflow of patients infected by coronavirus. He served in several leadership positions at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.
– The Center Square