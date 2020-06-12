Budget committee approves bill allowing resident to hand-deliver ballots
The Senate Budget Committee approved a bill allowing residents to hand-deliver their ballots to municipal clerks.
Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, said he proposed the bill due to what he called the “documented failure by the U.S. Postal Service.”
“Relying on the Postal Service had disastrous results, with ballots that were lost or delayed, meaning the votes were not counted,” Sarlo said. “And requiring individuals to travel all the way to their county seat to hand deliver their ballot to ensure it is received and properly counted is an unfair burden and an inefficient process.”
The municipal clerks would turn the ballots in to the county election board.
Singleton bill would extend discounted tax credits to residents to offset budget shortfalls
Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, is proposing a bill allowing New Jersey residents to purchase discounted tax credits for future tax years. Once $5 billion is raised, the money will be allocated to various state agencies.
“We are currently experiencing a Depression-level economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This financial crisis calls for a massive call to action by the state government – one that will take new approaches and bold ideas to meet this challenge,” Singleton said.
Residents will be able to purchase tax credits from the fiscal year 2022 through 2026 but they cannot buy enough to roll back their tax bills to zero.
Pennacchio wants to remove open records exemption in the Emergency Health Powers Act.
Sen. Joe Pennacchio wants to amend the Emergency Health Powers Act and remove a clause that shields certain records from release during a health emergency.
“The state’s mistake-marred response to COVID-19 has cost thousands of lives and continues to devastate the state economy. To better understand the what led to the errors, and how to avoid them in the future, it’s necessary to have unobstructed access to correspondence, records and reports that have remained hidden.”
The bill has not been assigned to a committee.
Bill would keep PPE purchases in state
Republican Assemblyman Ned Thomson wants all personal protective equipment purchased by the state to come from New Jersey vendors.
"As we continue to purchase and stockpile PPE, we should take this opportunity to support manufacturers that are creating jobs and supporting our economy here in New Jersey,” Thomson said. “With over 11,000 manufacturers in this state, we should secure this vital equipment here in New Jersey – not in other states or countries.”
