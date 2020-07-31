Republicans repeat call for investigation into Murphy administration
Three Republican senators are asking for investigations into how the Murphy administration handled COVID-19 in nursing homes, problems with the Motor Vehicle Commission and the handling of unemployment claims.
Sens. Anthony Bucco, Kristin Corrado, and Joe Pennacchio accused Democrats of stalling. Senate President Steve Sweeney said in May a review committee would be formed, but so far nothing has happened, they said.
“We fully supported Senate President Sweeney when he announced the bipartisan committee, we had called for to investigate and improve upon New Jersey’s response to COVID-19,” Corrado said. “Two months later, however, we’re still waiting for him to take any steps beyond a single press release.”
Senate Democrats halted a plan by Republicans on Thursday to begin a legislative investigation.
Murphy signs bill that adds 2.5 percent charge on health insurance premiums
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that will add 2.5 percent onto health insurance premiums.
The money will go into a fund that will provide subsidies for low income families who are purchasing health insurance on the individual market.
Republicans opposed the bill, saying it would cost families an additional $600 a year.
Murphy said the bill was needed due to the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
“As the federal government continues to attack critical provisions of the Affordable Care Act, our Administration remains committed to lowering the cost of coverage, expanding access to care, and improving health equity for our most vulnerable,” Murphy said.
The tax will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
Redistricting delay bill approved
The Assembly and Senate approved a measure that will let voters decide if they want to delay the redistricting to state and federal district lines.
2021 elections will be based on the current district lines if the voters approve a constitutional amendment that will be on November’s ballot. The delay is needed because the information on the state’s U.S. Census count may be delayed.
The bill, sponsored by Assemblyman John McKeon, D-Essex, is opposed by a number of groups and by Republicans.
Both Houses needed a 3/5 majority vote to get the issue on the November ballot.
Juneteenth set to become official state holiday
A bill that will make the third Friday in June a state holiday to mark Juneteenth passed the Assembly and is awaiting Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature.
Republican Assemblyman Hal Wirths, R-Sussex, said he supported the bill but was concerned about the number of state holidays. He proposed eliminating one of the other state holidays due to the financial impact of adding another paid state holiday.
Twelve Republicans abstained from voting on the measure.
Juneteenth marks the day slaves in Texas were told that President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
