Murphy directs $20M in Cares Act funds to local food banks
Twenty-million dollars of federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will go to area food banks, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.
"At a time when Fulfill, formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, is serving nearly 16,000 more meals per day as a result of a surge in unemployment at the Jersey Shore, we simply cannot keep up with the prolonged need for food with private donations alone,” Kim Guadagno, Fulfill’s president, said in a statement.
The state will give $10 million of the money to area food banks before August with the remaining distribution scheduled before December.
Republicans have a plan to ease MVC woes
Two Republican lawmakers say Gov. Phil Murphy should place a 90-day moratorium on new vehicle registration to ease the long lines at the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.
MVC reopened for the first time since March with lines that stretched outside the doors of most locations.
Sen. Anthony M. Bucco and Assembly Republican Leader Jon Bramnick say opening the agencies for 12 hours a day, seven days a week could also help the MVC catch up on the backlog of applications. Some processes should be shifted to online only, they added.
“More than two months ago, I asked for the MVC’s plan to reopen smoothly and they never responded,” Bucco said. “It’s clear they never developed an effective reopening plan, which has forced New Jersey drivers to wait in extremely long lines all day, overnight, and in sweltering heat in the hopes of getting the service they deserve.”
Lawmakers want Trump administration to save Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program
A budget proposed by the Trump administration will eliminate the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which forgives loans to borrowers who work in public services jobs in areas that include health care and education.
Assembly Democrats Bill Moen, D-Camden/Gloucester, Angela McKnight, D-Hudson, and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, D-Hunterdon/Mercer, introduced a resolution asking the Trump administration to save the program.
“At a time when the work of doctors, nurses, teachers and other professionals is so vital, the last thing we should do is eliminate a program that relieves their debt burden,” the three said in a statement. “Without the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, many workers would be shouldered with enormous debt – in the case of the average medical student, over $200,000 – for decades.”
The bill passed the Assembly Higher Education Committee and is now under consideration by the speaker.
Dancer bill would wave peak rates for businesses affected by the shutdown
A bill introduced by Assemblyman Ron Dancer, R-Ocean, will prevent electric companies from charging peak rates to businesses affected by a public health emergency like the coronavirus shutdown.
“We need to help non-essential businesses now, and we can be better prepared for the next major public health emergency,” Dancer said. “By issuing this credit, non-essential businesses will have one fewer thing to worry about during this pandemic.”
The bill has not been assigned to a committee.