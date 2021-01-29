Senate OKs creation of Broadband Access Study Commission
The New Jersey state Senate has advanced legislation, S-2864, to create the Broadband Access Study Commission to assess creating community broadband networks to deliver high-speed internet to rural and low-income communities.
“Some rural and low-income areas have been ignored by internet providers who are reluctant to invest in the necessary infrastructure,” state Sen. Steve Oroho, R-Franklin, said in a news release. “High-speed internet is a necessity in our world today, but there are too many homes and communities that lack the broadband service many of us take for granted. The commission created by this bill would consider an alternative to bring the digital evolution to these residents.”
Bill would require doctors to prescribe antidote along with opioid prescriptions
The state Senate has passed a measure, S-2323, to require doctors to prescribe high-risk patients an opioid antidote along with opioid prescriptions for pain management.
“The opioid crisis continues to claim lives and tear families apart at a mind-numbing rate,” state Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, R-Boonton, said in a news release. “Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the nation, and the pandemic has only increased the problem in the Garden State.
“Given the dangers of opioid misuse, it makes sense to provide a treatment that can be the difference between life and death,” Bucco added.
Bill would allow municipalities to issue bonds for electric cars
The Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee advanced legislation, A-2208, to allow counties and municipalities to issue bonds to procure passenger cars and station wagons “fueled by a battery or equivalent energy storage device charged from an electricity supply external to the vehicle or by a renewable power source.”
“Our state is moving in the positive direction toward using clean energy and more efficient vehicles through renewable power,” Assemblyman John McKeon, D-Essex/Morris, said in a news release. “This bill will allow local governments to acquire new passenger vehicles driven by municipal employees while broadening our aspiration for a cleaner and healthier environment.”
Senate passes bill to require middle school civics classes
The state Senate passed legislation, S-854, to require civics instruction in Garden State middle schools. It would require education boards to provide a middle school civics course beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
“Civics education helps foster an understanding and appreciation of our democracy,” state Sen. Tom Kean, R-Westfield, said in a statement. “All students should have the opportunity to learn about the function of government, the rights of citizens, and the values that underpin American democracy. This legislation will give students the skills and knowledge they need to actively participate in a democratic society.”
– The Center Square