Murphy extends state unemployment benefits
New Jersey residents who are still unemployed can file for an additional 20 weeks of state or federal benefits.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that extends the benefits Friday, but criticized Congress, which is still negotiating a stimulus package.
“These families also need Washington to step up and extend emergency benefits which are set to expire at the end of this year,” Murphy said. “But we must be prepared in case Washington fails to act.”
More than 1.8 million New Jersey residents have filed unemployment claims since the pandemic began in March, according to date from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Bergen wants to end New Jersey cigar tax
Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Morris, is introducing legislation that would end New Jersey’s tax on cigars.
“New Jersey currently taxes cigars at 30 percent of the wholesale price with no cap,” Bergen said. “Just across the border, Pennsylvania sells cigars with zero tax. We have fantastic tobacco shops and local cigar bars that offer hand-rolled and high-quality products, but they are having a hard time competing with our neighboring state because of costs.”
Cutting the cigar tax would result in more sales tax revenue because consumers would buy their cigars in New Jersey instead of at one of the 200 retailers near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border, Bergen said.
Committee will discuss long-term care infection control and prevention plan
The Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee will discuss a bill that would create a statewide infection control and prevention plan in New Jersey’s nursing homes.
The bill would require the Department of Health to count all of the nursing home beds in the state and evaluate the hearing and air systems, refrigeration and other “physical plant” features.
The DOH would then have 180 days to create a statewide plan.
The bill is identical to one introduced by Senate President Steve Sweeney. The Senate version is assigned to the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee but is not listed on their agenda for Monday.
Murphy signs bill extending school audit deadlines
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill on Friday giving school districts an additional five months to file their audits with the state.
“The meticulous process shouldn’t be rushed for a deadline made impractical by virus-related changes to the school schedule,” said Republican Sen. Sam Thompson, who sponsored the bill. “This is just one more aspect of our education system that has been impacted by COVID, and the new law will mitigate some of the factors interfering with the completion of reports”
The school districts have until May 30 to file their audits with the Department of Education.