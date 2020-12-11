Bill would make records related to the Emergency Health Powers Act open to the public
The New Jersey Assembly Health Committee passed a bill that would give the public access to records associated with the Emergency Health Power Act.
The records currently do not fall under the Open Public Records Act, but that will change if the bill passes the Legislature. The only records that would be able to remain confidential are those that contain personal information or are related to bioterrorism.
“Making records associated with the Emergency Health Powers Act public will help improve transparency in our state and bolster public trust,” said Democratic Assemblymen Herb Conaway and Gordon Johnson, who co-sponsored the bill with Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso, R-Monmouth. “Being able to access the behind-the-scenes communications that led to important public health decisions would help New Jerseyans understand that those decisions were not arbitrary, but made in the best interests of the state.”
An identical bill passed the Senate in September.
Ruiz bill would require state to provide pre-filled tax returns
Sen. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, is proposing legislation that would require New Jersey Treasury’s Division of Taxation to provide pre-filled tax returns to consumers based on data they have on information from their employers.
The bill also would require state officials to share information with other departments to identify residents that may qualify for social service programs.
A separate bill would create the New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program under the Department of Banking and Insurance that would identify residents who need health insurance.
“Similar programs have seen great success in other states around the country and I am hopeful it will increase enrollment in social services and health insurance here in New Jersey,” Ruiz said.
Sweeney says bill will strengthen collective bargaining for higher education employees
Senate President Steve Sweeney is introducing legislation that would prevent state colleges and universities from entering subcontracting agreements that would affect collective bargaining contracts.
The bill is similar to one addressing public school systems and community colleges signed by Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this year.
“It will help control healthcare costs for educators and other workers at the same time it preserves the jobs at a very challenging time,” Sweeney said. “They shouldn’t have their jobs outsourced when they are supposed to be protected by a contract.”
The Senate Higher Education Committee approved the bill by a vote of 5-0.
– The Center Square