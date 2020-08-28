Senate approves $50 million in federal funding for Labor Department
The Senate approved a bill that would provide $50 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The money would be used to improve response time for unemployment claims
“Over one million New Jerseyans were out of work at some point during this pandemic, said Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Nicholas Scutari, D-Union/Middlesex/Somerset. “Even worse, some still have not seen one dollar of their unemployment benefits. … [T]he current unemployment system is woefully outdated, and the New Jersey Department of Labor staff was simply not plentiful enough to address the full scale of this crisis due to years of reductions in manpower.”
The bill goes to the Assembly for approval.
Collective bargaining bill for school employees approved by Legislature
The House and Senate approved a bipartisan bill that will allow protect school employees covered by a collective bargaining agreement.
The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Anthony Bucco and Democratic Sen. Troy Singleton, bans employers from subcontracting agreements that could hinder bargaining for school support staff.
“This legislation will provide relief to property taxpayers, reduce the cost of healthcare for teachers, and protect the jobs of important school employees during these challenging times,” Bucco said. “Cafeteria workers, janitors and other valuable members of our school communities would be safe from having their jobs outsourced to vendors while they are protected by contract.”
The bill goes to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature.
Legislature approves bill allowing candidates to use campaign funds for child care expenses
A bill that would allow candidates to use campaign funds to cover child care expenses passed the Assembly and Senate.
The Election Law Enforcement Commission would determine what expenses are eligible for candidates who are participating in campaign activities.
“This bill will help many women enter politics when they thought it wasn’t a possibility before,” said Nancy, Munoz, R-Union, who sponsored the bill. “This bill does not use taxpayers’ dollars. It is money earned through hard work and dedication to making a difference in communities and the state.
The bill goes to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature.
Legislature approves bill that reimburses restaurants for expenses made during failed reopening
The Legislature unanimously passed a bill that would reimburse restaurants, bars and caterers for expenses incurred in anticipation of reopening in July.
Restaurants were told they could reopen for indoor dining on July 2, but Gov. Phil Murphy said they had to remain shuttered due to the novel coronavirus.
“There were many restaurants that spent a lot of money getting ready to reopen and unfortunately they were unable to open,” said Assembly Republican Leader John Bramnick, who co-sponsored the bill with Senate President Steve Sweeney. “Hopefully, this will support our restaurant industry.”
The bill goes to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature.
– The Center Square