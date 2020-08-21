Committee approves bill calling for more access to public records
The New Jersey Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee advanced a bill that would require the release of records currently limited under the Emergency Health Powers Act.
Sens. Joe Pennacchio and Michael Testa said Gov. Phil Murphy is using the act to deny access to records that would shed some light on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“These restrictions are interfering with access to details about the State’s mistake-marred response to COVID-19 that has cost many thousands of lives and continues wreak havoc on the state economy,” Pennacchio said. “To better understand what led to the missteps, and how to avoid them in the future, it’s necessary to have unobstructed access to correspondence, records and reports that have remained hidden.”
Oroho bill would allow remote bingo, raffles
The New Jersey Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee approved a bill to allow nonprofits and organizations to conduct remote bingo games and raffles.
If the bill passes, the organizations would be allowed to use technology approved by the Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission.
“Many non-profits and charities have seen their primary revenue sources severely diminished due to rules and guidelines restricting indoor gatherings during the pandemic,” Oroho said. “By re-opening the revenue flow with remote contests, this measure could be a life preserver to vital organizations that may not otherwise survive the fiscal challenges created by the coronavirus.”
Murphy: Half of New Jerseyans not responding to contract tracers
Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents to respond to contract tracers and cooperate.
“More than half of the people our contact tracers are getting in touch with are refusing to cooperate,” Murphy said. “I reiterate: Our contact tracers only care about protecting public health.”
Contract tracers reach out to all residents who have tested positive or who have been in close contact with someone who has, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.
The state has 1,612 contract tracers, Murphy said.
– The Center Square