Legislation would bar discriminating against anyone without COVID-19 vaccine
Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, R-Morris, planned legislation that would bar discrimination against anyone who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We must protect an individual’s liberty to make their own medical decisions in concert with health care professionals and prevent a government power grab,” DeCroce said in a news release. “Mandating Covid-19 vaccination is unethical and my bill will make it unlawful.”
The bill would forbid governments in the state from asking anyone if they received the COVID-19 vaccine, requiring immunization or showing proof of vaccination. Victims could receive an award of $10,000 for a violation.
Bill would give flexibility for tax credits during an emergency
Assemblyman Ron Dancer, R-Ocean, has introduced A-5486 to allow businesses to maintain their eligibility for tax credits even if their employees work remotely during a state of emergency.
Tax credits under the New Jersey Economic Opportunity Act of 2013 require 80 percent of a business’s employees to work in person at least 80 percent of the time. Otherwise, they forfeit tax credits until meeting the criteria.
“These tax credits are more important than ever as we work toward economic recovery,” Dancer said in a news release. “It’s time to update the law to accommodate more flexible and practical work environments during states of emergency.”
Egea: A statewide property tax may be looming
The state’s decision to borrow more than $4 billion could lead to a statewide property tax to service the state’s debt, Regina M. Egea, president of the Garden State Initiative (GSI), said in an op-ed published on NJ Spotlight News.
“Many New Jersey homeowners refer to their local property-tax bills as a second mortgage, since the burden often rivals or exceeds the monthly payments on their home purchase,” Egea wrote. “With Trenton’s inability to manage our state’s fiscal affairs, taxpayers may well end up with a third mortgage in the form of a statewide property tax.”
Murphy: Census numbers prove that New Jersey is the best
The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 apportionment results show “New Jersey is the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family,” Gov. Phil Murphy contends.
“Not only did we gain nearly half a million residents, but we also ensured that our representation in Washington would be unchanged,” Murphy said in a news release. “Whether it’s having the number one public schools in the nation, investing in world-class transit and infrastructure, or building an economy that works for every family, we are making investments that will support our state and people for the next decade and beyond.”
– The Center Square